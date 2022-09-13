GTA 5 players continue to be fascinated by the level of detail found underwater

A GTA Online player and Redditor u/Pukajohn recently posted about an abandoned facility they found underwater in the ocean. Even though it has been almost a decade since GTA Online's initial release, the game still manages to astound players with intricate details that are easy to miss.

Having these small details in an open world game is really impressive, especially when players take into account the size of the map itself. However, what's even more surprising is how many things the developers have placed in the surrounding ocean as well.

Redditor finds an entire underwater abandoned facility in GTA Online

As players can see from the above posts, there is an entire abandoned facility beneath the ocean surrounding the state of San Andreas in GTA Online that players can explore.

For many years, Grand Theft Auto Online players have been finding new things underwater that are never referred to or talked about in the game. They simply exist to surprise players who stumble upon them.

This shows just the amount of thought the developers have put into the game, as there is a fully rendered facility beneath the ocean that many players don't even know exists.

How does the GTA community feel about this discovery?

Other Reddit users in the above post added to this conversation and revealed that players could also enter the tank in the underwater facility.

Two things can be extracted from these comments. First, Grand Theft Auto Online players are so thorough that this discovery has already been made. And second, the underwater facility is meticulously detailed, despite the fact that most players won't even come across it.

This not only shows how much Rockstar Games cares about every single aspect of the game but also how much fans care about finding every little hidden secret in this game. It is also amazing that so many players already know about the underwater facility.

How much of the underwater has already been explored in GTA Online?

One Reddit user provided the community with an entire list of things players could discover underwater in Grand Theft Auto Online. These include a nuclear submarine, a steam paddle ship, a cropduster, and even a UFO.

The list proves that Rockstar Games has intricately crafted Grand Theft Auto Online and included many hidden details that players continue to discover and talk about.

Another thing that players might note is that these details range from textures or objects hidden in plain sight to full-fledged hidden Easter eggs.

In any case, the post has fired up the curiosity of many Grand Theft Auto Online players, and it very well should, as Grand Theft Auto Online is probably one of the most detailed games available right now, even nine years after its release. And it is possible that even in the future, Grand Theft Auto Online players will continue to find new details and secrets in the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish