Fans will still need to spend money to purchase GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced when it gets released on March 15. Gamers on next-gen consoles will receive GTA Online for free for the first three months after release.

Since news broke of GTA Online being free to own, some players began to wonder if this had any implications for GTA 5 in terms of pricing. The sad fact is that GTA 5 is not as free as its online counterpart.

This article aims to inform gamers on why the GTA 5 Story Mode will not be free for PS5 players.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced won't be free to own

The video above talks about some of the details that Rockstar has made public in recent days and weeks. This includes all of the pertinent information about the graphics upgrades, 4K resolution, ray tracing and much more.

Players are overjoyed to learn that they will also be rewarded with new features and items for the game. The new Hao's Works promises to up the game for players wanting to customize their vehicles and make use of the new Chameloeon paint jobs for all of their vehicles.

Even though the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced will not be free for gamers, the Career Builder feature for GTA Online will be added as a new incentive. It will allow players to start an enterprise as from one of the following categories: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker. Additionally, it will also gift them $4 million to get their business off the ground.

Another very important thing is that players will be able to claim their new copy of GTA Online for free on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. To do this, it is assumed that gamers will first purchase the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition in order to unlock this free stand-alone online edition.

The package, which contains Story Mode and GTA Online, will be priced at $9.99 till June 14, 2022 for PS5, (Xbox X/S will have to pay $19.99). Post the date, it will be priced at $39.99.

Rockstar has followed the pattern previously as well

Rockstar has done this once before with Red Dead Online. In December 2020, Red Dead Online became available for purchase on its own, separate from Red Dead Redemtion 2. This is what Rockstar is doing with GTA Online by separating it from GTA Story Mode.

Red Dead Online cover image (Image via NME)

Unfortunately, Red Dead Online has not been quite as popular as GTA Online due to the limiting factors of the era in which the game is set. While there are millions of Red Dead fans out there, their numbers are dwarfed by GTA fans. GTA Online Expaded & Enhanced is not expected to be as disappointing as many gamers found Red Dead Online.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan