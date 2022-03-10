GTA 5 will cost only $9.99 on the PS5 until June 14, 2022

PS5 players have it lucky with GTA 5's price compared to Xbox Series X|S players, as they only have to pay $9.99 for it. By comparison, Xbox Series X|S players would have to pay $19.99. However, both price tags will skyrocket to $39.99 after three months, which leads to June 14, 2022 as the last day that gamers can enjoy these low prices.

Similarly, the free copy of GTA Online for PS5 players will no longer be available on that day and will cost $19.99 if one wants a standalone version. Any player who wants either game should buy them before June 14, 2022, to save some money.

GTA 5 will cost $39.99 for PS5 owners, post June 14, 2022

Where PS5 players can find this information (Image via Rockstar Games)

One can already pre-order GTA 5 on the PS5. Gamers aren't just getting GTA 5 with this pre-order, either; they're also getting GTA Online as part of a bundle. It's worth mentioning that players can transfer over their story mode saves and their multiplayer progress from a past-gen console to the next-gen ones.

Everything can be transferred, but players should remember that it's a one-time migration. Here is how they can transfer their progress:

Boot up GTA 5 on either the PS4 or Xbox One. Pause the game. Go to "Game." On the bottom is an "Upload Save Game" option. Select it. Confirm that this is the save that should be transferred. Boot up the game on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Pause the game. Go to "Game." Select the "Download Save Game" option. Sign in to the Rockstar Games Social Club (should be the same as the one used from the past-gen consoles). Select the relevant save game and confirm that this is the file one wishes to transfer over.

What's new in this port? When will its price go up?

An example of how GTA 5 is supposed to look like on the PS5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as just the offline game goes, there are only a few changes for potential customers to keep in mind:

Fidelity Mode (best graphics and 30 FPS)

Performance Mode (responsive gameplay at 60 FPS)

Performance RT (a mix between the Fidelity and Performance Modes)

Faster loading times

Improved population and traffic

Better lighting and textures

Improved water reflections

Haptic Feedback for the DualSense wireless controller

Tempest 3D positional audio

Remember, the game will only cost $9.99 for three months since its launch, before going up to $39.99 after June 14, 2022.

