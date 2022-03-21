GTA 5 streamer tries to pull off a billion dollar heist using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and is very popular for his GTA 5 videos using mods. No mods are too crazy for this streamer to show his fans how insane they can be.

He has tried everything from being a superhero to surviving zombies and searching for and reclaiming all manner of vehicles in the game using some of the newest or most unique mods.

This article will look at what happened when the GTA 5 streamer Nought tried to pull off a billion-dollar heist using mods.

GTA 5 fans would love their own billion-dollar heist

Nought started the video by explaining how Michael had lost all his money in Vegas and was now millions of dollars in debt. He decided to help his old friend and tried to pull off not one but two daring billionaire heists to help him out.

Like any heist, some set-up requirements were still needed. First, under the direction of the heist-master, Lester Crest, Nought set about carefully procuring an outfit and a van. He was very stealthy, making sure not to get caught or even cause the slightest bit of trouble, with which he was very lucky.

For stealth, Nought bought a stun gun from Ammu-Nation (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

After hitting Ammu-Nation to prep a little more, Nought, playing as Michael in GTA 5 using mods, made his way to the target warehouse at some of the Los Santos docks. He discovered there were 6 guards at the location that he did not want to alert. After he snuck into the warehouse, he realized he might have to search through multiple containers.

Not knowing which container had the mystery item worth so much value, he quietly skulked around and took out four guards before gaining access to the computer, which led him to the right container that apparently stored some vault codes. These codes opened a spooky vault door in the warehouse holding a mysterious skull artifact.

Mysterious "Crystal Skull" inside the vault (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

After taking the skull to the buyer, Michael only received $1.7million, not nearly enough to help with his debt. However, the next heist promised to be the most fruitful. Michael headed to the small Blaine County Savings Bank in Paleto Bay, where he told viewers that all of the richest billionaires in the world had stored their money. It was time for the biggest GTA 5 heist in history.

In record time, Michael managed to subdue every NPC in the bank and easily access the vault. Once inside, he stole over $2 billion in cash and was able to escape without any problems. The video ended with Michael casually strolling back into his Rockford Hills home and telling his wife that they would never need to worry about money ever again.

The "SECRET BILLIONAIRE HEIST in GTA 5! (Money Heist)" video is yet another great YouTube mods video by Nought. It had over 90K views and 750 comments at the time of writing.

Edited by R. Elahi