GTA 5 streamer Caylus becomes a Giga God using mods

Caylus is a famous GTA 5 streamer who uses mods to create fun content for viewers. Many videos of him adding interesting mods into GTA 5 and reacting hilariously to the modifications.

One such mod he has used in his latest video is the Giga God Mod. This mod lets Caylus' character have every power possible in the game. This article breaks down all the powers that he achieves with the mod.

Caylus becomes a Giga God by using mods in GTA 5

1) The first few Naruto powers

The game mod that Caylus is used in the video grants him many of the powers from the hit anime called Naruto Shippuden. He starts the video, and it is noticeable that his body is covered in sparks. As he uses the sprint function, he sees that the character begins Naruto running in the game.

While trying out his melee powers, he notices that the character uses some strong taijutsu moves like the ones used by Rocklee in the anime. The next power he explores in this GTA 5 mod is the one to grapple and throw NPCs halfway across the map.

While trying out all the powers, he stays the usual entertainer to keep the viewers engaged.

2) The first transformation ability

After a while, he tries a new power that transforms him into a tailed beast. Caylus wreaks havoc as the one-tailed monster by punching things that go flying to a distance. Caylus then tries out the fireball Jutsu, which sets anyone in the target area on fire.

Exploring Naruto powers in GTA 5 (Image via Caylus /Youtube)

The next power he explores is Sharingan, which gives him a visual of every character's health around him. He can then combo moves to the melee, attacking one NPC to another. The Amaterasu is another power that Caylus tries out and sees that anyone he uses it on gets set into flames.

He doesn't seem extremely familiar with the anime and asks if the Amaterasu is some sand attack based on the animation while it is a fire-based move.

3) Exploring the Chidori Swords

Some interesting abilities are added to the game in this mod, and one of them is the ability to run on water. Another press of a button brings out Sasuke's sword, which is covered with Chidori electricity he uses to cut through NPCs.

Caylus soon learns that there is another fire-based attack in the game, a constant attack that goes on for as long as he keeps the button pressed. To test the power of this attack, he aligns 15 granny models in a circle to see how much power the attack does.

He then spawns 100 square guards from Squid Games to stand in a line and uses the attack on them.

Exploring Naruto powers in GTA 5 (Image via Caylus /Youtube)

4) The final transformation jutsu

Another transformational power that he discovers is to become the four-tailed form of Naruto. Chidori is the next power in line, where he releases an electric shock. Kamui is another Sharingan-based power that lets the character teleport short distances.

He then uses the Kamui to teleport to the top of Maze Bank in GTA 5. One of the powers randomly makes him a dumpster which soon causes the game to crash.

Also Read Article Continues below

A button press causes Caylus to transform into Susano, which he thinks is a ghost. He players around with that power before falling through the map. He presses the dumpster button again by accident, and after realizing that the game will crash any minute, he ends the GTA 5 video.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar