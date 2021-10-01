Dynamo Gaming's GTA 5 streams: GTA RP character, viewership, earnings and more

After the release of several GTA RP servers such as SVRP and Legacy RP, GTA RP has grown in popularity in India. As a result, a large number of Indian streamers have begun to play the game on their channels.

Dynamo Gaming is one streamer that has shifted to GTA RP content after its surge in popularity in India. Adii Sawant, better known as Dynamo Gaming, is one of India's biggest GTA RP streamers, with his YouTube channel having over 9.93 million subscribers.

This article will discuss Dynamo Gaming's GTA RP character, viewership, earnings and more.

Dynamo Gaming's GTA RP character

Dynamo Gaming's GTA RP character Shiva Nayak (Image via Dynamo Gaming/YouTube)

Dynamo Gaming's character, "Shiva Nayak," is very popular in the GTA RP community.

Shiva Nayak is an oddly dressed police officer who cruises the streets of Los Santos, looking for crimes to solve. He often gets into humourous situations with other characters.

Shiva Nayak has recently been promoted from the position of Lieutenant to Captain.

GTA RP server

Dynamo plays GTA RP on the Hydra Town Role-Play server (HTRP), a server which he created himself.

The server has quickly grown in popularity with many Indian streamers like CosmicYT, Emperor Plays, JokerkiHaveli, etc. playing GTA RP on it. Hydra Town Role-Play blew up again recently upon the release of HTRP 3.0, which added a ton of new features to the server.

The only issue is that this server is completely family-friendly. As such, swearing and suggestive language is completely off-limits. Players that break this rule get banned immediately.

Viewership

Dynamo's GTA RP streams typically receive around 500,000 views. However, recent streams have been receiving around 700,000 views due to the launch of Hydra Town Role-Play server 3.0.

Dynamo's most popular uploads have around 4 million views, with most of them being PUBG Mobile streams.

He has around a whopping 1,015,551,220 total views on his YouTube channel.

Earnings

Also Read

According to SocialBlade, Dynamo Gaming earns around 2 lakhs to 33 lakhs per month. Taking these figures into account, it is safe to say he makes around 4 crores a year from his YouTube channel.

On top of that, he also earns money from donations received on YouTube, and various brand deals.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far