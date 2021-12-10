GTA 5 streamer Vadact wins Squid Game in GTA 5 using mods

GTA 5 modding fans may not have seen the Netflix smash-hit show Squid Game. It is a brilliant and dark show where players must survive numerous deadly challenges to receive an enormous cash prize. This concept is not unlike GTA 5 and the rest of the games in the franchise.

Fans were excited when they saw streamer Vadact and others taking part in a YouTube GTA 5 Squid Game challenge. It was nail-biting to watch and provided a few great laughs.

How Vadact beat Squid Game in GTA 5 using the mod

This is not the first time players have seen a GTA 5-style Squid Game, but it is the most recent and the best-looking version. Vadact is a YouTube streamer with over 600,000 subscribers. The video has been viewed almost 1.5 million times in less than a week.

Vadact starts with some in-character narration before beginning the twisted challenge, giving others a pep talk. While playing, he can be heard shouting at other players who are moving or threatening his safety.

His reaction to the gunshots is also brilliant. It is hilarious to listen to.

Like in Squid Game, the first challenge sees many players in a game of Red Light, Green Light. The challenge involves them inching closer to the finish line without being caught moving.

If the robot doll spots movement, the participant in question is shot dead. A creepy Korean song is played when it is safe to move forward, and when it stops playing, they should freeze.

In the clip, the numbers are thinned out from 25 players to only 10. In the TV show, around 200 people died in this first game. The following three Squid Game challenges in the show involved cutting a shape into a piece of honeycomb, tug of war, and marbles. These missions were not replicated in the GTA 5 version.

For GTA 5's Squid Game, the second challenge is the infamous glass bridge. Players must cross over 20 tempered and untempered glass stepping stones to reach the other side.

In the video, Vadact starts by checking that all the players are ready to begin before directing them to start moving forward. He sounds confident sending more players onto the bridge after one player makes it three steps with ease. But on the fourth tile, his friend plummets through the pane of glass.

After completing almost half of the glass bridge, only two players are left, Vadact and his companion Sebunia. The latter starts flapping his arms like a chicken at Vadact, and the two try pressuring each other to move before Sebunia dies three tiles short of the finish line. Vadact is the last man standing and wins, advancing to the final challenge.

The third and final challenge in GTA 5's Squid Game is a game of hide and seek. This is fun to watch in the video as there is a lot of banter between the dozen players hiding from the menacing girl robot. The location of this game is the Merryweather HQ from GTA 5.

Don't make a sound (Image via YouTube/Vadact)

While all of the frightened players look for a safe spot, the banter reaches a high point, and Vadact starts messing with some of the hidden participants. He flips them the bird before announcing the exact player location:

"In between C19 and C21! He is on the southwest side of the facility! Yoohoo, there's people here!"

Some hilarious things that Vadact can be heard saying while trying to win are "no, no, no" and "please help!"

Also Read Article Continues below

He can also be heard amidst the ringing out of gunshots throughout the whole game. Finally, after a grueling six-minute game, Vadact comes out on top as the sole survivor in this modded GTA 5 Squid Game. No surprises there.

Edited by Ravi Iyer