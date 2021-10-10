GTA 5 YouTuber Kwebbelkop: Mods, cars, viewership and more

The GTA series is one of the most well-known video game franchises ever. It also provides endless opportunities for online content creators to base their videos on.

Having said that, GTA 5 is one of the most favored games for modders, who release all sorts of additions for it. These can range from simple and useful tools to whacky and over-the-top features.

YouTubers like Kwebbelkop highlight these mods through their videos, which are often quite satisfying to watch. This article contains everything players need to know about him.

Everything about GTA 5 YouTuber Kwebbelkop

Kwebbelkop is an energetic YouTuber who's made a slew of entertaining videos. Most of these revolve around the use of GTA 5 mods and wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Santos. He also uploads non-GTA related content that is somewhat similar to Mr. Beast's videos.

He uploads videos on a daily basis, with his most successful posts receiving 30 million views. Players searching for humorous and relevant gameplay footage should certainly check out his channel.

He has a subscriber count of 14.8 million on YouTube, making him one of the most popular GTA YouTubers.

Initially, his channel was mostly dedicated to Call of Duty videos. He ultimately moved on to Grand Theft Auto, where he found the delightfully absurd world of modding. Since then, the channel has been teeming with humorous videos of him attempting ludicrous feats in-game.

He enjoys tinkering with modifications, especially those that involve pop culture. This is why Marvel superheroes are featured regularly, but the videos may also include other iconic figures like Sirenhead. Coupled with that, he also showcases various other GTA mods.

This may range from stunts and stunt racetracks to unique vehicle mods. In fact, he was renowned as a GTA YouTuber who tries out various stunts, sometimes in modded tracks.

He has also released videos about the Chaos Mod in GTA 5. Players can check out the link to Kwebbelkop's GTA 5 playlist.

