GTA 6 on Android: Will the game be released for smartphones?

While most fans are looking forward to GTA 6's first trailer releasing next week, some are also wondering if this title will be available on Android. Although three Grand Theft Auto titles will be coming to Android as well as iOS this month, none of them is Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, the chances of the highly anticipated installment being available on this platform seem incredibly bleak.

This is because the title is expected to be quite advanced and packed with next-gen features. Since Android devices are comparatively much weaker than PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs, porting Grand Theft Auto 6 over to smartphones could be a tough task.

Will Rockstar Games release GTA 6 on Android smartphones?

The GTA 6 trailer is the hottest topic in the gaming community at the moment. What exactly will be shown in it is anyone's guess, but fans are expecting the title's launch date and compatible platforms to be revealed. Some also hope that Rockstar will release the game on Android smartphones. However, there is no evidence to suggest that's going to happen.

Although the game is now 10 years old, it is still full of intricate details, impressive visual effects, and complex gameplay mechanics. Implementing them on Android smartphones can be difficult since such devices are technologically inferior to modern gaming consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be much more advanced than its predecessor in almost every aspect, this title most likely not be released on Android smartphones.

However, a simple Google search for GTA 6 on Android shows various websites claiming to have APK download links of the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Avoid clicking on Grand Theft Auto 6 APK download links (Image via Sportskeeda)

These links are fake, as even its first trailer is yet to debut at the time of writing. Additionally, it is rumored to come out between late 2024 and early 2025; hence, readers should avoid clicking on such dubious APK download links.

While Rockstar hasn't yet announced the platforms its next title will be released on, one can expect it to be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at the very least. Those who want to experience GTA games on Android can download official mobile ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas from Google Play. However, it must be noted that these titles are not free.

That said, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is set to release on Netflix on December 14, 2023. All Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS will have free access to the three remastered games it comes with.

