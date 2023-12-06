GTA 6 download size on PS5, Xbox Series S|X: Rumors explored

Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for GTA 6 on December 5, 2023. The gaming studio's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also revealed in a press release that the title will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Now that its release platforms have been confirmed, fans are wondering about its possible download size on these consoles.

The trailer gave a pretty good idea about the scope of the next Grand Theft Auto, and hence, it can be expected to have a pretty hefty download size. While Rockstar Games hasn't announced an official figure, speculations about the same are available on the internet in abundance.

Exploring GTA 6 download size rumors and speculations for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 6 leaks and rumors are everpresent on the internet. A recent one suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6's install size might be a whopping 750 GB. Download size is smaller than install size but usually by a slight margin.

Needless to say, such an install size is extremely unlikely as it will exceed the PS5's and Xbox Series S' base storage capacities. And even if that wasn't the case, it would still be a ridiculously huge download size for a game.

Based on what was seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the title's map, set in the fictional state of Leonida, looks like a sprawling landmass. The leaked development clips also suggest that there could be a plethora of features in the release. However, it still doesn't seem like it would have an outrageous download size.

The comments under the aforementioned post also didn't agree with what was being claimed.

Most don't think the rumor is accurate (Images via X)

Another comment on the post suggested a range between 150 GB and 200 GB, which is significantly more practical.

Another reaction to the 750 GB rumor (Image via X/@1lasheem)

Interestingly, a similar range was suggested during a discussion on the r/GTA6 subreddit. This comment from user u/dlovan666 has around 200 upvotes as of writing, implying that many agree with their opinion:

Comment byu/MailFormer4151 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Such a file size would account for a more believable download size. However, readers should remember that these are just speculations, and they must wait for Rockstar Games to officially announce GTA 6 download size on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Although the game's actual download size is yet to be confirmed, its debut trailer provided a close look at one of the most important GTA 6 characters, Lucia. She was also featured heavily in the 2022 leaked development footage leak and has garnered a lot of attention from the gaming community.

The first trailer focused on Lucia, but if Rockstar Games releases more, they might introduce other major characters, such as its reported second protagonist, Jason.

