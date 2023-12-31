GTA 6 ends on a depressing note with a twisted plot: Rumor explored

Fans have been speculating about GTA 6 ever since Rockstar unveiled the game's first trailer. The short video revealed a lot about the upcoming game, including the protagonists, the setting, the map, and more, but it also gave rise to many new questions. The protagonists have been revealed to be Jason and Lucia, a duo seemingly based on the tale of Bonnie and Clyde, and this has got fans thinking about the ending.

According to one fan theory, the game ends on a sour note, like one of the bad endings from Grand Theft Auto 5. So here's everything to know about these rumors about a twist ending in GTA 6, including how they popped up and whether they're true.

Rumor about dark plot twist in GTA 6 ending elicits mixed reactions

GTA 6 isn't coming out before 2025, so fans have a lot of time to speculate about the game and its story. TeaserPlay, a YouTuber known for making fan-made gameplay videos and trailers, made a video showing how Grand Theft Auto 6 can end — with Jason and Lucia in a standoff.

It quickly spread on the internet, with many Grand Theft Auto VI fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter) asking players how they would feel if this was how the game turned out. Fans had mixed reactions, with some saying they wouldn't like it and others believing there would be a third, better ending.

Expand Tweet

This also led to the discussion about Jason's role in the story. A rumor has been circulating that Jason is an undercover cop in GTA 6, and many fans believe it. As such, some believe that Jason will have the option to betray Lucia in the end. Others speculated the exact opposite, claiming that it's Lucia who will betray Jason, much like how Catalina betrayed Claude in Grand Theft Auto 3.

However, these are all mere speculations at the moment. Rockstar hasn't revealed anything about the story except from what the trailer shows. It can't be confirmed if there's a plot twist at the end that leads to one of the main characters dying. It also can't be confirmed if Jason is an undercover cop or not.

Expand Tweet

What can be confirmed is that Jason and Lucia are in a relationship and that the latter was in prison at some point. She can also be seen wearing an ankle monitor in the official art for the game.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, players had the choice of killing either Michael or Trevor, or choose to save them both. The recent source code leaks revealed that the third ending was originally supposed to be dark, where Franklin would die instead.

In other news, a recent rumor about the GTA 6 story length claims it is not as long as Red Dead Redemption 2 and will only last around 35-40 hours.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will end with Jason and Lucia in a standoff? Yes No 0 votes