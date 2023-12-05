Why is GTA 6 taking so long? 2025 release date possible reason explored

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), the highly anticipated new entry to Rockstar Games' open-world behemoth, has officially been announced with its very first trailer. Although the trailer released by Rockstar Games is not indicative of the title's gameplay, it does give fans a glimpse at the entry's neon-drenched Florida-inspired setting.

In traditional Rockstar Games fashion, the trailer also showcases the inner struggles of the game's primary protagonist(s) while sticking true to the more zany and whacky nature of a typical Grand Theft Auto title.

Considering the hype surrounding GTA 6, it's only natural that fans can't wait to get their hands on the game. However, players will have to wait a couple of years before they can hop into Vice City as Lucia and Jason (GTA 6's protagonists).

Among the many things that fans might be curious about regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 is why it is taking so long for Rockstar Games to release a new entry in their highly beloved franchise.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Rockstar Games taking so long to release GTA 6 can be partially attributed to success of GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, albeit for current-generation consoles only. While it's great to see that fans of the series finally got their first look at what is easily one of the most anticipated titles in the history of modern gaming, it still makes you wonder why the studio took this long to get here.

The time gap between Grand Theft Auto 5 and the upcoming new title in the GTA series is the largest it's been. Previous Grand Theft Auto games have been released roughly four to five years apart from one another. However, even the announcement of GTA 6, let alone the trailer reveal, took Rockstar Games more than a decade.

Rockstar Games likely took this long to reveal GTA 6 due to the popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA Online, despite facing a tumultuous launch, has risen to become one of the most profitable ventures for the studio.

Over the last decade or so, GTA Online received a major facelift, with a plethora of additional content attracting players across the globe. During this time, Rockstar Games also released Red Dead Redemption 2, which, to no one's surprise, received widespread acclaim due to its graphical presentation, story, and characters.

With the number of regular updates Rockstar Games pushed for GTA Online, as well as the development and release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it makes sense that GTA 6 took this long even to get announced. While a decade is a long time for a game's development, it isn't surprising.

Game development, especially for a new mainline Grand Theft Auto title, a decade-long development cycle isn't unnatural. Titles like Final Fantasy XV, The Last Guardian, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, among many others, are all examples of games that had roughly a decade-long development cycle.

