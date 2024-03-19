GTA 6 fans want real-time hair growth feature like RDR2

GTA 6 fans want the upcoming game to have a real-time hair growth feature like RDR2. There are several Red Dead Redemption 2 features that fans have asked for in the next Grand Theft Auto game, but real-time hair growth makes the most sense. In RDR2, you can grow out your hair and beard, and even maintain them whenever you want.

This particular feature took the gaming world by storm with the release of RDR2, and it has since been added to many other games by modders. Meanwhile, some fans believe that the GTA 6 leaked footage also shows evidence of this feature being already present in the game.

GTA 6 needs to have dynamic hair-growth feature like RDR2

Synth Potato (@SynthPotato), a well-known figure of the Rockstar Games fan community, recently made a post on X saying that they want to see the real-time hair and beard growth feature like RDR2 in GTA 6. In Red Dead Redemption 2, you can grow or trim your character's hair throughout the story, which applies to facial hair as well. Numerous hairstyles are available, as well as various types of sideburns, beards, and mustaches.

This dynamic hair growth feature adds a level of realism and immersion that has seldom been tried before in an open-world title like this. In fact, even many RPGs with lots of character customization have probably never used such a feature like RDR2. As such, when Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018, this feature blew the gaming community's minds away.

The only other known game to use this feature was Witcher 3, which had dynamic facial hair growth, but Geralt's hair would remain the same. Synth Potato also went on to say that every other game needs to have this feature like RDR2.

As one user pointed out under the X post, another game that has seemingly added this feature now is The Sims 4, which also affects body hair. However, this only affects your Sims when they age up.

Another fan stated that they would like to see the body weight feature return, which is based on the amount and frequency of food consumed. This feature is much more advanced in GTA San Andreas, where the protagonist can get fat, skinny, or muscular, depending on what he eats, how much he eats, and how much he works out.

The dynamic hair-growth feature in RDR2 has inspired many modders. In fact, there's even a GTA 5 mod by popular modder "jedijosh920" called "Dynamic Hair Growth" that allows you to grow out the head and facial hair of the protagonists. There are several in-game hairstyles in GTA 5 that make the hair progression in this mod feel natural.

Another game which has this feature now, thanks to mods, is Skyrim. "Five O Clock Shadow," which is available for both the classic Skyrim as well as the remastered Special Edition lets players grow their beard out once they finish character creation. A razor in your inventory helps you trim, shave, or maintain your facial hair whenever you want to.

Meanwhile, in the GTA 6 leaked footage, various versions of Jason are visible, each with a different stage of hair growth. In some of the clips, he has long hair, while others show him with short hair. At times, he seems to be clean-shaven, but other times he has a noticeable stubble.

This has led to rumors of a dynamic hair growth feature like RDR2, but it could also indicate that there are more advanced barbershops in GTA 6 that offer more realistic hairstyles than in GTA 5.

