New GTA 5 mod raises awareness about human trafficking

A new GTA 5 mod has surprised the community by taking a unique approach that no modder has likely taken before. The modders in question are associated with a Swedish non-profit organization called Talita, which wanted to raise awareness about sex trafficking. The new GTA 5 mod is called Mission Talita and it includes missions that are based on the true stories of four women assisted by the Talita organization between 2017 and 2023.

Mission Talita completely subverts the expectations of a new GTA 5 mod by sending you to help women leave prostitution. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about this mod.

New GTA 5 mod revolves around human trafficking

Through the years, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has found itself in controversies for including prostitutes in its games. This started with GTA 3 where you can kill any NPCs, including prostitutes. In the game, you can get your money back after paying a prostitute NPC for their service in-game by killing them.

This became a major point of criticism of the game, so Rockstar changed it in San Andreas to make the prostitutes pay the player instead. However, GTA San Andreas then got embroiled in the Hot Coffee controversy instead, which was also tied to in-game sexual acts.

In stark contrast, this new GTA 5 mod explores the darker side of prostitution by humanizing sex workers and showing the circumstances that lead to their profession. The official website of the mod has a brief explanation of what Talita aims to achieve:

"In the city of Los Santos, prostitutes are exploited, beaten, robbed and even killed on a daily basis with no rescue in sight. Until now. Mission Talita is an alternate gaming experience for GTA V based on true stories from victims of prostitution and trafficking. By changing the narrative, we give the women a new storyline while giving players insight into what Talita does and inspire them to do the same – help women out of prostitution."

The new GTA 5 mod includes four playable missions, for each of the four women, inspired by real-life rescue missions.

In addition, the mod also includes a unique radio station named Radio Talita, which features music by prominent artists like Swedish House Mafia (featuring Sting), Salvatore Ganacci, John Dahlbäck, Orphée Noah, Hannes (featuring Waterbaby), and more. Mission Talita was created by modder FelixTheBlackCat, with help from Vxruz_Danz. In the website's FAQ, the non-profit organization explains why they're doing this campaign:

"By offering an alternative GTA experience, we hope to provide an eye-opener on how society portrays, talks, and thinks about prostitutes."

To get the Mission Talita mod, you'll need to head over to the Talita website created for the mod (https://missiontalita.com). Of course, you'll need a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 as well.

Also Read: GTA 6 on PS5 Pro

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you interested in trying out this new mod? Yes, absolutely Not really 0 votes View Discussion