GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Gamers all around the world are waiting for the release of Rockstar Games' new edition with new characters and story line.

Players have been waiting for this game ever since they finished their first playthrough of GTA 5. Although GTA Online keeps the community occupied, players are always curious to know what's next.

Although Rockstar games has not officially announced anything about the game, or even the fact that they are working on GTA 6, there have been quite a few rumors and speculated leaks.

Here is a list of alleged leaks and rumors about the existence and mechanics of GTA 6.

GTA 6 leaks: Every rumour and leak that has come up so far

Alleged patent by Take-Two Interactive

On october 10th 2020, Take-Two Interactive issued a patent for Systems and Methods for Virtual Navigation in a gaming environment. The patent document highlights getting improved AI from limited hardware. GTA 6 will allegedly improve the AI for NPCs to understand routes. With the new technology in AI, the NPCs will redirect their route to avoid blocked roads and collisions with this update

Jorge Conseco's Resume

In March 2020, one of the actors working with Rockstar accidentally confirmed the existence of the game. Actor Jorge Conseco stated that he had finished CGI in 2018 for GTA 6 in his resume. He quickly deleted that role from his resume after the internet created an uproar over his statement.

Tim Neff's Instagram

More leaked information emerged when Rockstar's usual stuntman, Tim Neff, posted a picture of a Motion Capture session from inside Rockstar's San Diego office on his Instagram and quickly deleted it when GTA questions began. Everything was again confirmed when he added this to his CV and he deleted it from there soon after too. Tim also made claims of not working on Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6, but showed up in the credits of RDR2.

Jr Vehicles Artists leak

It is alleged that an unnamed Jr Vehicles artist at Rockstar Games in Bangalore, India, added his experience of creating vehicles for GTA 6 in his experience letter.

Glassdoor Review

Glassdoor Review is a recruitment company that allows employees of companies they represent to write reviews about companies. A QA tester from Edinburgh, Scotland submitted a review talking about crunch culture and gave a possible hint about GTA 6 being in LS, VC and LC in his review. It says GTA 6 could be set in multiple locations and the claim states that it will be released as a smaller than usual game to fix crunch culture, and that it will have updates with more content for the game.

Redditor Jackolanton1982's leaks

Redditor Jackolanton1982 has been a trusted source for leaks in the GTA community, and he has made some bold claims. His claims state that the game is inspired by 'Narcos' and will have the same empire building mechanics as Vice City stories. The cities in the game will change and evolve as time passes like RDR2. There are multiple leaks from many sources that state the same claims as Jackolanton1982.

Project America

Project America might be the codename for GTA 6 as it has been dropped in multiple articles. The name is usually used in reference to GTA 6 and the rumors around Project America often denote that GTA will be based in multiple locations across the American continents.

It is rumored that GTA 6 will venture out of the USA and move to South America. This won't be the first time Rockstar games have ventured outside, as they did have mexico as a part of RDR2, and it is also no doubt that Rockstar has already visited Brazil for the research phase for Max Payne and possibly has a lot of assets and data from Brazil.

Red Dead Redemption 2 game files

Game files for the AK47 and L1A1 were found in RDR2. These guns are too new to be from the era that RDR2 is based. These guns are known to be widely available in the 80's which makes people believe that GTA 6 is based in the 80's. This can also mean that Rockstar games are testing these guns in the new Rage Engine that they have used to make RDR2.

Conclusion

None of these rumors or leaks have been confirmed, but are from trusted sources that have provided accurate information in the past. It is to be noted that the mentioned leaks might or might not be true and the community will only be able to confirm everything if and when GTA 6 comes out.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod