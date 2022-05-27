GTA 6 leaks, rumors, official details, and more

A lot of information related to GTA 6 has been circulating on the internet right now, but not all of them are trustworthy. Ever since Rockstar announced the game's existence in February, the alleged leaks have only increased.

Sifting through countless 'leaks' and rumors, fans can often find something worth sharing. This article includes all such details that every GTA fan should be aware of regarding the upcoming game.

All details about GTA 6 that have been revealed so far

The progress so far

Rockstar Games is working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, which they have yet to name, though fans are already calling it GTA 6. Rockstar Games formally stated in February 2022 that the next Grand Theft Auto game was in development, with production "well underway."

This brought some relief to fans, although it didn't stop the speculations and alleged leaks. At the moment, it's unclear whether the upcoming game will be called Grand Theft Auto 6 or something else.

Official statement

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway." — Rockstar Games Newswire.

The above statement was made by Rockstar Games on February 4, 2022, in a newswire article which has been termed as a community update. This was the first official announcement and acknowledgement of GTA 6's existence, and at present, is the only such statement.

Rockstar had assured fans that they would get to hear more about the game quite soon. However, as of now, there is yet to be a second statement about GTA 6, let alone a teaser. Players remain anxious about any news related to the game, with most expecting a trailer in 2022 itself.

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details." — Rockstar Games Newswire.

With that said, there hasn't been a shortage of rumors or alleged leaks surrounding the game.

Leaks and rumors

One of the most reliable sources of GTA 6 rumors has been Tom Henderson. He mentioned that, like Fortnite, the upcoming game will have an evolving map that will be updated at regular intervals. However, some fans compared it to Red Dead Redemption 2 instead.

They speculated that it could indicate a chronologically advancing plot that would start in the 80s. Henderson, however, reiterated that the game will take place in modern-day Vice City, with no possibility of featuring the 80s or any other era. He also mentioned that there would be multiple protagonists and one of them could be female.

Matheus Victor's leaks are also consistent with Henderson's. He stated that the game will start in Brazil in 2003 (prologue) and jump to Vice City in the present day, with a brother-sister protagonist duo. He also claimed to have heard some of the in-game radio music.

It's worth noting that most leakers, including Henderson, believe the game will be released in 2023-2024, and a trailer will be released this year.

