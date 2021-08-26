GTA 6 Map: Is there any reliable leak that has surfaced so far?

Over the years, a few map leaks for GTA 6 have piqued the interest of many fans. Which of these leaks can be trusted as accurate?

Map leaks are undoubtedly one of the most exciting pieces of information that can come out for an open-world game. It is even more of a big deal for a new GTA title, which usually gets more attention than any other game. Many trolls also take advantage of this situation to come up with false leaks.

The hype for a new game often leads to dozens of supposed leaks coming out before its release. Except for a handful, most turn out to be fake. Some are poorly made and obvious, while others can be quite elaborate.

Are any of the GTA 6 map leaks reliable?

The game map is the defining element of an open-world game that distinguishes it from other games with identical gameplay. Thus, map leaks are naturally the most excitable thing that can happen before such games release. This is no different for GTA 6, which has had at least two major map leaks.

This is also quite difficult to fake, as it requires a lot of time and dedication. However, some leakers go to the extent of putting in hours of effort to make their leaks believable. These end up fooling those who are less experienced with game leaks. The map leak for Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, was a genuine one.

Skeptical fans ended up disbelieving it. Thus, the lines are often blurred between real and fake when the anticipation is sky-high.

2018 leak

Verdict: Unreliable

The first map leak that came out seemed to reverberate the Project Americas rumor started by Inside Gaming. This map leak hinted towards two different locations: one being Vice City and the other being South America.

A closer look at the images seemed to reveal that most of the regions had been photoshopped from satellite images. All GTA fans know that Vice City is based in Miami. However, the leaks just pasted the satellite map images of Miami over the landmass. More than half of the image seemed too poorly made to be true.

An 'updated version' came out that completed the satellite map, but most fans still dismissed it as fake.

2021 leak

Verdict: Unreliable

The most recent map leak for GTA 6 is even less convincing. While it does show a map in the usual style of GTA, there are several flaws. The major point is the shaky camera, an almost obvious sign of a leak being fake. However, even if it was intentional, the map itself is also unconvincing.

The roads are quite poorly made, and the city looks smaller than Los Santos in GTA 5. The map shows the state code FL, which stands for Florida, and the font looks too old-school. Many fans also stated that it was unlikely for Rockstar to use the same map menu as GTA 5 for the next game.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

