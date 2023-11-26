GTA 6 pre-orders: Report suggests an exciting news for gamers

Rockstar recently announced that GTA 6 will receive a trailer in early December, and players are already talking about pre-orders. Since a report about the pre-order dates surfaced, the excitement has only grown.

A screenshot that supposedly shows a chat between an X user and Argos support claims to reveal the pre-order release date for GTA 6.

So, here's everything players should know regarding this report, including whether or not they should be excited about it.

GTA 6 pre-order release date allegedly leaked online

As reported by Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse), a screenshot claiming to show the Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-order dates has been making the rounds online. It shows an X user's chat with Argos Helpers (@ArgosHelpers), where a chat support agent named Allan says that the upcoming GTA title will be available for pre-orders starting on December 12, 2023. Their message reads:

"I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors."

The authenticity of this screenshot hasn't been verified, and it's very likely that it could've been faked. Rockstar Universe contacted Argos support via their website, where they were told that the company knew nothing about a GTA 6 pre-order release date.

For those not aware, Argos is a general merchandise retailer in the UK that can be compared to Amazon in the US and other countries. Users on X were divided about the report, with some believing that this could indeed be true and the date might have been accidentally leaked.

On the other hand, users who were unconvinced about the screenshot's authenticity referred to the way the message was written. The date is given in the American format, which is unusual for a British company, whereas distributors is misspelled as 'distributers.'

When Rockstar Universe contacted the company, their agent replied that the pre-order dates would be available once Rockstar announces it.

Everything Rockstar has revealed about GTA 6

So far, Rockstar has made two major announcements about their upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. The first was made in February 2022, when they revealed that the game was "well underway," implying that development was already in full swing.

After more than a year of waiting, the popular developer revealed in November 2023 that they were preparing to officially unveil Grand Theft Auto 6 in early December. This would coincide with the company's 25th Anniversary, which seems the best time to make such a reveal.

As such, no matter how authentic it seems, players shouldn't fall for any rumors or speculations about the upcoming game unless it's made official by Rockstar. After all, the GTA 6 trailer will be arriving in just a few more days.

