What GTA 6 insiders have revealed about the game's protagonists and plot

Rockstar hasn't revealed anything substantial related to GTA 6 apart from merely acknowledging its existence and stating that it's their primary focus right now. However, this hasn't stopped leaks and rumors surrounding the game from taking over the internet.

A recent example is a report by popular video game journalist Jason Schreier, in which he discusses a lot of information about the game. However, Schreier isn't the only one who has revealed information about the game. Another popular leaker, Matheus Victor, also had a lot to say about GTA 6.

Several interesting details about the game have surfaced so far, including predictions regarding the plot and protagonists.

GTA 6 leaks concerning the protagonists and their backstory

Main characters

Matheus Victor, a Brazilian leaker who's made quite a name for himself in the GTA community lately, was the first to mention that there would be two playable characters in the upcoming game. Based on his reports, it can be said that Grand Theft Auto 6 will still have more than one character, but it won't have three protagonists like GTA 5.

According to Victor, the main playable characters are a man and a woman.. If this turns out to be true, GTA 6 will be the first game in the series that has a female lead.

Up until this point, the leaks from Schreier and Victor have been nearly identical, with mostly the same information. The difference between the leaks stems from their claims about the main characters' relationship. Victor claims that the two are siblings, contradicting Schreier's claim that they are modeled after the famous real-life robber couple, Bonnie and Clyde.

The storyline

Victor provided a brief explanation regarding the characters' backstories, but Schreier had little information on the matter. According to the former, the game's prologue begins in Brazil in 2003, and it is here that the protagonists' motivations for the remainder of the story are established.

A rival cartel murders the parents of the main characters, and the siblings get separated in the ensuing chaos. The game then jumps forward to the present day, where the two are still separated but share the same common goal — to bring down the cartel that killed their parents.

The male character does this by joining the DOA, an organization based on the real-world DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency). His sister, on the other hand, supposedly joins the cartel as a hitwoman and attempts to infiltrate them from the inside. Both characters eventually cross paths as the story progresses, but Victor couldn't provide any more details about this.

How accurate are these leaks?

Jason Schreier is a well-known figure in the space, and his information has a strong track record of being reliable. Meanwhile, Matheus Victor also enjoys considerable popularity among Rockstar Games fans. Both leakers have shared similar information, increasing the probability that these details are accurate.

The differences, however, indicate that certain parts of the leaks may be incorrect or that Rockstar may have changed their plans during the game's development. Since both of these scenarios are plausible, nothing can be guaranteed until the game is made public.

Because of this, GTA 6 fans should remain skeptical of any leaks, regardless of who or where they come from.

Edited by Siddharth Satish