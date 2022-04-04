GTA 6 is not releasing in 2022; here's why

GTA 6 isn't coming out this year, and there are many obvious reasons for this. To begin with, the game was merely announced just around two months ago, yet some fans still expect it to come out this year. It's true that the pandemic halted progress in the gaming industry and might also have affected the game's development.

This doesn't mean that Rockstar will rush through development this year and get it ready the same year it's announced. Fans are yet to see a trailer, and to expect a launch in the same year is a bit far-fetched.

Why it makes no sense for GTA 6 to release this year

Before Rockstar's indirect announcement of GTA 6 on February 4, fans used to ask a lot about the game and whether it was even coming or not. Since the announcement, the excitement has only increased, and fans are now asking about a release date. However, this doesn't mean that it will come out in 2022.

No recent Rockstar title has ever launched the same year it was announced and revealed. In fact, several prominent members of the GTA community believe that Rockstar Games will follow their previous pattern, suggesting a 2024-25 release. This comes after considering that there has been a delay, thanks to the global lockdown.

Here's the pattern that fans have discovered when it comes to recent Rockstar Games titles, and one the developers might follow for the next game:

Grand Theft Auto V:

Trailer - 2011

2011 Game launch - 2013

Red Dead Redemption 2:

Trailer - 2016

2016 Game launch - 2018

Grand Theft Auto VI:

Trailer - 2022 (1 year delay due to COVID-19)

2022 (1 year delay due to COVID-19) Game launch - 2024

Note: The above information is based on a chart made by Mohammad Enieb (@its_menieb).

What insiders think

Popular Rockstar Games informants like Tez2 and Tom Henderson have also expressed their beliefs regarding a release date. According to them, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title won't be coming out before 2023-24, with 2024 being the most likely year of release.

Henderson has leaked plenty of information related to the game, which is yet to be proven true. However, his information has been agreed upon by most of the other prominent members of the GTA community. Meanwhile, Tez2 is quite renowned for his accuracy regarding GTA leaks and has been proven correct in many instances.

Henderson has also stated that the allegations of crunch time against Rockstar will have a significant impact on the release of the next game. As a result, it appears unlikely that the developers will rush through the game.

The wait for a trailer

Dizzy @HeSoFarGone me when i’m 50 and GTA 6 trailer drops me when i’m 50 and GTA 6 trailer drops https://t.co/rILbSoAGGF

The most anticipated event in 2022, in regards to Grand Theft Auto 6, has to be its trailer. Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2011 and revealed the trailer the same year. They also did this with Red Dead Redemption 2, their next major game.

As a result, fans expect to see a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 by the end of this year. Not only would this put an end to at least half of the rumors and fake leaks, but it would also appease fans who can't get enough of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu