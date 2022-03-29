5 most unconvincing GTA 6 leaks released till now (March 2022)

GTA 6 should be receiving more press and hopefully updated news once the dust has settled from Rockstar's most recent faux pas. Over the past six months, GTA fans have felt as though they have been let down with the remastered release of four games from the franchise.

Gamers are now starting to think and dream more that some of the leaks for the next game in the franchise they have heard about might be true. This article will talk about five of the least convincing leaks that currently exist surrounding GTA 6.

All GTA 6 leaks are certainly not to be believed for now

5) Less fun atmosphere

More darkness over light-heartedness in the story (Image via Sportskeeda)

The previous GTA games have all followed a protagonist or three, who the players learn to love and empathize with. There have been recent rumors circulating that GTA 6 might not contain such a family-friendly storyline and, in fact, be quite dark.

While GTA 4 has a relatively darker story than GTA 5, many fans believe that Rockstar could not take the tone down too much at the risk of losing some of the love players have for the current protagonists. If they really are not that likable, they won't succeed. Many fans do not believe in this theory.

4) Merging all GTA maps

This is a nice idea but maybe not the best one (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it would be exciting to revisit all previous GTA cities, especially with rumors of GTA Vice City having a significant influence on the new game, some players would not be satisfied with this alone.

What GTA 6 hopefuls want is indeed a giant map, certainly with numerous cities. However, most fans feel that it might be a lazy option to reuse old maps. Some would love to see a new and unconceivable map design for the game to put all of the unconvincing rumors to bed.

3) Brother and sister protagonists

Some of the first voice actor "leaks" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although at one point, this leak provided fans with some excitement and hope at the mention of a couple of celebrity names for protagonist voice actors, most remain unconvinced.

John Leguizamo and Roselyn Sanchez were supposedly going to play sibling protagonists in the game, introducing the first female protagonist via her brother into the GTA franchise for the first time in 3D.

2) GTA USA map

One of many USA map mock-ups (Image via YouTube @SaintsFan)

So much talk is going on about the GTA 6 map, and there have been dozens of proposed leaks showing what it could look like. For many fans, the most unconvincing map is that of the entirety of the USA. This plays to the GTA Project Americas rumors that are also circulating online.

While it would be very cool to have an entire country to drive across and hundreds and thousands of towns and cities to explore, this is not very likely even though Rockstar has had long enough to try it probably.

1) 2023 release date

This is absolutely the least likely rumor (Image via YouTube @MrBossFTW)

As much as the community can hope, GTA 6 will not be released in 2023. Gamers have been told they might expect a trailer later this year. In reality, to many, this sounds like a big maybe.

In reality, more fans expect a trailer at the beginning of 2023 and a release hopefully by Christmas 2024. In no way will Rockstar be able to pull GTA 6 out of their hat next year, is what most gamers think.

