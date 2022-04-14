GTA 6 storyline leaks that have emerged so far, listed

GTA 6 has had all sorts of leaks so far, as quite a few keep on popping up every year. Some cover gameplay details, while others show supposed screenshots and map leaks. However, the most sensational of all these are storyline leaks.

Naturally, players are far more interested in learning more about the upcoming game's plot than any other feature. Rockstar has a reputation for being outstanding storytellers. As expected, there are several leaks that supposedly reveal the plot for GTA 6.

This article lists the ones that grabbed eyeballs, starting with the oldest and down to the latest.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Every GTA 6 leak that has allegedly revealed its storyline

3) JackOLantern1982 leak

One of the earliest leaks for GTA 6 came from a YouTube video by Inside Gaming. The video seemingly revealed a secret project being developed by Rockstar Games called "Project Americas."

After this, a Redditor named JackOLantern1982 released several details for the upcoming game. This leak revealed the highest number of details in regards to the storyline.

According to the leak, the protagonist will be "Ricardo," an aspiring drug lord, with another major character named "Kacey" playing a pivotal role in the story.

Ricardo will begin as a grunt, smuggling cocaine from Vice City to a Rio de Janeiro-inspired region. He'll then work his way up by forming ties with powerful drug lords.

Martin Madrazo Jr. will appear, as will his father, who will be seen as a powerful drug lord. Players will take part in tasks for the Madrazo family, including attacks on rival gangs. The game will touch on issues such as HIV and the immigration crisis. A character inspired by Fidel Castro will also be present.

The story will play out during the 70s and 80s in a chapter system reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Mafia games.

2) 4chan leak

The 4chan leak was almost the same as the Reddit leak mentioned above. The leaker claimed that the story was the best one ever made by Rockstar, especially for a GTA game. The leak also stated that the protagonist would be named Ricardo, but it contained more details about him.

Ricardo is allegedly an Italian-American who is around 6'1" in height. He has a "sun-kissed" tan and jet black hair. He will turn 36 by the end, and the protagonist's son might replace him in the latter part of the story.

Players will apparently meet Ken Rosenberg, who will supposedly mention Tommy Vercetti. Love Fist will also make a reappearance in side missions.

Players will be able to visit certain parts of Liberty City, where the Mafia will be featured. A character known as "The Mexican" (as reported by previous leaks) will be there. He is a powerful drug lord.

1) Brother-sister protagonist in Brazil

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



Após isso a equipe Planejou que o prólogo do próximo GTA possivelmente iria acontecer no Brasil, Em 2003 - com o assassinato dos pais dos protagonistas, mortos por cartéis rivais. A equipe da Rockstar Games realmente gostou do resultado que o Brasil Trouxe para o Max Payne 3.

The latest storyline leak comes from Matheus Victor, a rather renowned figure in the GTA community. Although his reports are not always accurate, they are still somewhat convincing. He claimed that GTA 6 will begin in Brazil and will feature a brother-sister duo as the playable protagonists.

The first section of the game, the prologue, will be set in 2003. The protagonists' parents are killed by a rival gang, and the siblings become separated.

Matheus Victor also revealed several other leaks about the game, including the in-game radio music, possible locations, and more.

How believable are the storyline leaks?

Any leaks regarding an upcoming game are to be treated with skepticism. This is even more true for GTA 6 since Rockstar Games are quite efficient in hiding their secrets. When it comes to storyline leaks, these are undoubtedly the least convincing.

A rough idea about gameplay features and such can often get leaked. However, an entire game's storyline being revealed by a mysterious leaker is often too good to be true. This fact has also been emphasized by renowned figures like Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier. Having said that, not all of the aforementioned leakers deserve the same degree of skepticism.

As mentioned before, Matheus Victor is quite trusted by the majority of GTA fans. His 'leak' regarding the brother-sister protagonist duo is not too unnaturally detailed. This makes for a rather convincing report that many fans seem to trust.

However, storylines are often altered during development, and all doubts will be cleared when they reveal more about the upcoming game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh