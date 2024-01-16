"GTA 6 trailer 2 has been leaked": Fans react to hilarious GTA San Andreas mod

While fans eagerly await the next big GTA 6 trailer to follow the massively popular first one, some pranksters are using the hype to make the community laugh. A video has surfaced on the internet that shows what looks like a modded footage of Fortnite. The game has been made to play like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, complete with the base-building and PvP mechanics of Fortnite.

The video also seems to have a frame that makes it look like it was uploaded by Rockstar Games, and the title says "Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2." The internet found it hilarious, and the post got over 28,000 views on X.

This article covers more information about this GTA mod.

Fans in splits as funny GTA San Andreas video jokingly referred to as GTA 6 trailer 2

Casaoui (@Casaoui_2), a user on X, posted a video that shows a modded gameplay of Fortnite made to look like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The original video was made by Brux, a YouTuber who makes several such videos where they recreate other games in Fortnite.

The video was made using a custom server where they added part of the San Andreas map, along with characters and NPCs like Carl "CJ" Johnson, Big Smoke, Ballas gang members, and random pedestrians.

Someone else recently took this footage and edited it to look like a Rockstar Games video with the title saying that it's the second trailer for GTA 6. Fans loved the meme and reacted to it quite hilariously. One user affirmed that it's real, albeit sarcastically.

Another fan simply called it for what it is — a mashup of GTA with Fortnite.

Yet another hilarious comment by an X user sarcastically implied that this is what Grand Theft Auto 6 should look like.

The original video shows a bit more than what can be seen in the meme. It starts with CJ being in the same lane where Grand Theft Auto San Andreas begins, and then he proceeds to beat up some Ballas. Big Smoke arrives with a vehicle, and CJ gets in it just to go and kill some more Ballas.

It also switches to Big Smoke's perspective, where he's building a structure like in Fortnite. He even does a victory dance after killing a Ballas player.

Rockstar revealed an official trailer for GTA 6 last month, and the game is set to release in 2025. The hype around it has only increased since then, and fans are waiting for a second video. Some have been busy predicting when the gameplay trailer will come out and when the game will be eventually released. For now, however, all that fans can do is wait for more news from Rockstar.

