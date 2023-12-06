GTA 6 trailer crosses 100 million views on YouTube in just over a day

The GTA 6 trailer has taken the internet by storm and has surpassed 100 million views and nine million likes in just over a day. This is a huge accomplishment for a non-music video.

Previously, Mr. Beast held the record with 59.4 million views, but it should be no surprise that Rockstar Games broke it because Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time.

While the studio was forced to roll out the trailer earlier than scheduled due to an unfortunate leak, it did not hamper the hype and excitement.

GTA 6 trailer garnered a huge amount of views in a small amount of time

As mentioned before, it is a big deal to accumulate 100 million views in a day, and Mr. Beast shared his thoughts as soon as the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer became the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours. He tweeted:

“The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours”

Fans rushed to the YouTuber's account to show their sympathy and share their excitement about Rockstar's achievement. However, Mr. Beast is not the only one impressed by the trailer's performance. Guinness World Records shared a tweet regarding the achievement.

Another X user, Culture Crave, shared a comparison tweet about the number of views on the Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer and the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. In their words:

"#GTA6 trailer crosses 100M views. It took the #GTA5 trailer 12 years to hit that."

In the meantime, many are curious about the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 and when the pre-orders will start. People are also looking forward to similar exciting trailers in the future.

Since the very first trailer confirmed a lot of rumors and speculations, fans are wondering what more the developer will reveal before the game eventually rolls out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Hopefully, they will release the title for PC soon after because the platform has a huge player base desperately waiting for the title.

