GTA: Chinatown Wars - 5 things Rockstar should bring back to GTA 6

GTA: Chinatown Wars is a classic title in the series that was released in 2009 for Nintendo DS, PSP, and iOS devices. Despite being a relatively underrated entry, it introduced some unique features and mechanics that set it apart from other games in the franchise. As the release of GTA 6 looms, fans are speculating about what Rockstar Games will include in the upcoming title.

In this article, we will explore five features from Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars that should be brought back to Grand Theft Auto 6. Chinatown Wars introduced some innovative features that have been absent from recent entries in the series.

By revisiting these elements, Rockstar Games can create a game that feels both fresh and familiar to fans of the series.

5 features from Chinatown Wars that should be brought back in GTA 6

1) Drug Dealing Mini Game

One of the unique features of GTA: Chinatown Wars was the drug-dealing mini-game. In this mini-game, players would buy and sell drugs on the streets of Liberty City, which would allow them to earn money and increase their reputation.

The player would have to balance the risk of getting caught by the police with the potential rewards of selling drugs in different areas of the city.

The drug-dealing mini-game in Chinatown Wars was a fun and interesting addition to the game, and it could be a valuable feature to bring back in GTA 6.

It adds another layer of criminal activity to the game, allowing players to engage in the illegal drug trade and earn money in a different way than other criminal activities.

2) Top-Down View

Rockstar Games should consider bringing back the top-down view feature from GTA: Chinatown Wars to GTA 6.

The top-down view in Chinatown Wars allowed players to view the game from a bird's-eye perspective, which provided a unique and strategic approach to gameplay.

In Grand Theft Auto 6, the top-down view could be implemented in several ways. It could be a separate game mode that players could toggle on and off, allowing them to switch between the traditional third-person perspective and the top-down view.

Alternatively, the top-down view could be an option within the game settings, giving players the choice to play the entire game from this perspective.

3) Puzzles and Minigames

GTA: Chinatown Wars featured mini-games and puzzles that players had to solve in order to progress through the story. For example, one puzzle involved arranging a shipment of drugs in a certain way to avoid detection by the police.

Another mini-game required the player to hack into a computer system to gain information. These puzzles added an element of strategy and critical thinking to the gameplay, which could be a welcome addition to Grand Theft Auto 6.

In GTA 6, Rockstar Games could expand on this concept by including more puzzles and mini-games that tie into the game's storyline. For instance, they could include puzzles that require players to solve riddles, locate hidden items, or perform certain tasks to unlock new areas of the game.

These challenges would not only add depth to the game's storyline but also provide a break from the traditional mission structure, giving players more variety in their gameplay experience.

4) Unique Art Style

Chinatown Wars used cel-shaded graphics, which gave the game a cartoon-like appearance and a distinct comic-book aesthetic.

This art style was different from the more realistic graphics found in other Grand Theft Auto games, and it helped to make Chinatown Wars stand out from the crowd.

In Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games could explore new art styles or continue with the more realistic graphics found in GTA V.

However, by bringing back the cel-shaded graphics of Chinatown Wars, the game could have a unique and memorable look that sets it apart from other open-world games.

5) Altered Wanted System

The altered wanted system in Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars should be brought back in GTA 6 because it provides a unique and fun way for players to evade the police.

While the traditional method of using bribes or Pay 'n' Spray to avoid law enforcement can be effective, it can also become tedious and repetitive over time.

In contrast, the ramming mechanic in Chinatown Wars provides a more dynamic and action-packed way of dealing with the police.

It allows players to take matters into their own hands and actively disable police vehicles rather than simply run away from them. This can create exciting and unpredictable gameplay moments that keep players engaged and entertained.

