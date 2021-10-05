GTA Expanded & Enhanced Edition features, probable release date and everything revealed so far

When Rockstar announced that GTA 5 will be getting a re-release, fans were left disappointed. They expected an announcement for a sequel, and a re-release was the worst-case scenario for them.

This re-release has been termed as the Expanded & Enhanced Edition, since the last port was simply called the Enhanced Edition. It was announced as a next-gen exclusive release in mid-2020, but information on the enhancements has been scant.

Every information about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition that has been revealed so far

The official trailer for the new port came out last month and it proved to be a disaster. As of now, the likes to dislikes ratio on the YouTube video stands at 40k:235k. Fans were enraged at the lack of changes to the 8-year-old game.

Some may have also been disappointed at the postponing of the release date to March 2022. Since Rockstar has been completely silent regarding GTA 6, some fans were still optimistic of the new edition. The next-gen console exclusive re-release will support higher resolution textures.

However, that's about the only major thing that has been improved. The trailer makes vague promises of enhanced gameplay and better graphics, yet it doesn't look like it. Observant fans have noticed that the quality shown in the trailer is somewhat similar (if not inferior) to the PC version.

Changes in GTA 5 in the new edition

According to the recent trailer, GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition will supposedly have "improved graphics", "enhanced gameplay", "seamless character switching", "explosive action", "and much more". According to most fans, seamless character switching isn't something new, nor should it be a feature advertised for a re-release.

While the graphics look no different to running GTA 5 PC on the highest settings, the new edition will supposedly support 4K resolution at 60 fps. This is also a basic improvement which didn't incite excitement among gamers. The insult to injury, according to them, was when Rockstar showed GTA Online in the trailer.

Instead of dealing with the issues of unbalanced gameplay brought on by futuristic vehicles, Rockstar decided to advertise it as something cool. Naturally, this angered GTA Online players, especially those who have quit the game because of its griefing issues.

Fans noticed a possible GTA 6 reference in the license plate (Image via udocbicep, Reddit)

Another slight detail noticed in the trailer was the presence of a yellow license plate. This has since become the point of ridicule since it was the only noticeable change in this port. However, when the Los Santos Tuners had update come out, Rockstar had promised exclusive vehicle upgrades for the new edition.

It remains to be seen whether Rockstar will truly introduce some changes in the new edition, but for now, it doesn't seem much different from the last port.

