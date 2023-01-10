GTA fans react as Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive announces next earnings call

GTA fans are getting ready for when Take-Two Interactive will report its quarterly fiscal earnings. Rockstar's parent company will discuss its financial success on February 6, 2023.

Fans should keep that in mind, since the earnings call might reveal some useful information regarding GTA titles. Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick regularly provides updates on those games.

Whether it's the popular online mode or the classic trilogy, GTA fans can expect some big news in the next month or so. More than a few players are hoping for juicy developments regarding their favorite games. Without further ado, here's a quick look at how fans are reacting to the next earnings call.

GTA fan reaction varies as Take-Two Interactive sets a date for next earnings call

The meeting will take place on February 6, 2023, 8 am EST

Ben Turpin is a writer from RockstarINTEL and Naughty Dog Central. He also runs the @videotech_ Twitter account, where he regularly posts updates about video game companies and their earnings calls. Today, he let people know when to expect the next one for Take-Two Interactive.

It takes place in the very early morning hours of February 6. Since it's on the east coast, most of the United States will be asleep by then. With that in mind, most GTA fans will be waking up to any potential news. Any major updates will circulate across social media.

The earnings call will be a live webcast, but a replay will be made available shortly afterward. Players can visit the official website for Take-Two Interactive. The replay will be posted somewhere on the front page. In the meantime, Rockstar will likely post a community update.

Here are some fan reactions

Rockstar's most popular games have a dedicated following. With the announcement of the next earnings call, some players are bracing themselves for the best and worst outcomes. Of course, they shouldn't set themselves up for disappointment. Here's a look at some of their different reactions:

Predictably, there will likely be questions in regards to a potential GTA 6 release date. Fans shouldn't expect Take-Two Interactive to divulge such details. Nonetheless, the publisher will likely discuss the financial success of its other games, along with any plans for online updates and mobile releases.

What can GTA fans expect?

At the very least, Take-Two Interactive will discuss the financial success of Grand Theft Auto 5. With over 170 million copies sold, it's currently the second best-selling game in history. In a previous earnings call back in November, they mentioned that the online mode would continue to get future updates.

Meanwhile, the publisher will also likely talk about the GTA Trilogy, as it pertains to Android and iOS devices. It's set for an unspecified release date in the first quarter of 2023. Since the earnings call is taking place in February, this small time frame is getting even smaller, so players should expect something very soon.

On a related note, Ben seems to believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 will have a really good showing on the next earnings call. According to the SteamDB website, it was ranked ninth among the top sellers around December 25. Remember, this only counts the Steam version of the game.

