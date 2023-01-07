Why a GTA 6 release in 2023 seems impossible

Although GTA 6 may or may not be announced in 2023, fans shouldn't expect to play the highly anticipated sequel this year. It's been nearly a decade since the release of GTA 5, the last mainstream title in the series. Over the past few years, fans have been growing restless over the potential release date of GTA 6. With the start of the new year, they can only hope for a major announcement in 2023.

While Rockstar Games has confirmed that they're working on the next installment, no official trailer has been revealed yet. This is a clear indicator that GTA 6 won't be released anytime soon. As it currently stands, it's highly unlikely that players will get their hands on the game in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

A GTA 6 release date in 2023 is extremely unlikely for a very specific reason

Rockstar generally releases a game two years after the first trailer

As of writing this article, Rockstar is yet to officially release a GTA 6 trailer. It remains to be seen if 2023 will be any different. Based on trends from previous games under Rockstar Games' banner, they only reveal trailers for titles that are two years away from completion. Here are a few examples to keep in mind:

GTA 4 was announced back in 2006, having been released in 2008

was announced back in 2006, having been released in 2008 GTA 5 was announced back in 2011, having been released in 2013

was announced back in 2011, having been released in 2013 Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced back in 2016, having been released in 2018

While it may be a bitter pill to swallow for many fans, there's very little chance for GTA 6 to be released in 2023. Based on previously leaked footage, the game is clearly still in its formal testing stage. Rockstar is unlikely to upgrade those graphics until after the game is up and running the way they want it to be.

It should be noted that developers generally focus on gameplay first and the graphics later on. This was the case for Uncharted 4 as well, whose pre-alpha build proves that modern games don't just start off looking great.

What do insiders have to say?

MR MUAZ @MuazQamar16 In my opinion

GTA 6 Trailer Will Be Release This Year And Gameplay Trailer Next Year and official game will Release On 2024



I wish it become true



GTA 5 trailer was release back in 2011 after GTA 4 was ended and game was Release back in September 17th 2013. In my opinionGTA 6 Trailer Will Be Release This Year And Gameplay Trailer Next Year and official game will Release On 2024 I wish it become trueGTA 5 trailer was release back in 2011 after GTA 4 was ended and game was Release back in September 17th 2013. https://t.co/YQtEgHVUQN

Reputable leaker Chris Klippel and well-known reporter Jason Schreier have predicted a 2024 release date at the earliest, with 2025 being the latest. It may be a few years until GTA 6 is officially available. Fans will need to be patient if they want to avoid a disastrous launch like CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

At the very least, the game won't be delayed

When the game was first leaked back in September, many fans were worried that Rockstar Games would have to rewrite the entire source code. It should be noted that the hacker breached the company's security to illegally download crucial files and the company has every right to hold off development until everything's back in order.

Despite these setbacks, Rockstar has indicated that GTA 6 won't be delayed, with the tweet embedded above being their official statement on the matter. Rockstar has specifically mentioned that they will show off the game "when it's ready." It's only been a few months since then, with no signs of a trailer arriving anytime soon.

At the very least, the highly anticipated sequel is progressing smoothly. There's always the possibility that Rockstar could drop a trailer sometime in the summer or fall of 2023. Based on historical precedence, however, players shouldn't expect to play the game until a year or two after the official showcase.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes