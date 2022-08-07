Fan-made concept trailer depicts what GTA 6 might look like if built with Unreal Engine 5

Rockstar Games' franchise has once again been in the limelight since the release of GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update, and it looks like the momentum is not going to stop anytime soon.

Rockstar has confirmed that the next major title in the series, supposedly GTA 6, is in development and they are focusing on their assets to bring the best with it. Since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, fans have been anxiously waiting to know what’s next for the series. Even though there’s no confirmed information about the game, fans haven't been able to curb their expectations.

One such fan has created a concept video showcasing what a possible GTA 6 experience could look like in Unreal Engine 5.

A new fan-made trailer showcases the possible world of GTA 6 in Unreal Engine 5

GTA 6 is quite famous already due to constant leaks popping up right and left on the internet nowadays. Everybody wants to see what the game will look like in today’s world. It seems like someone has shown us a glimpse of what it could be like if Rockstar chooses to use the newer engine.

The graphic design studio, TeaserPlay, recently posted a video on YouTube showcasing its concept of GTA 6 with the new Unreal Engine 5.

The game looks stunning, with jaw-dropping details and a realistic approach to the Grand Theft Auto Universe. The lighting and shadow effects seem to be top-notch. The three-minute trailer truly shows what the next gen of games can look like. Some of the scenes are so realistic that it seems they have been taken directly from Hollywood movies.

The whole esthetic of the trailer is mind-boggling, considering that it’s only a concept and not a real thing. The graphics look photo-realistic. Ray-tracing plays a big part in the engine, especially for its light balancing and shadow details.

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of the 3D computer graphics game engine, launched in April 2022. It is developed by Epic Games and supports all current PCs and consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s a new engine that allows the developers to import highly detailed photographic source material into games, and Nanite is one of its main features. The engine can handle the LODs automatically, adjusting them according to the draw distance and target platform in the given world.

What to expect from GTA 6 - Story, map & more

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the next installment will have the first female protagonist in the history of the long-running series. The main characters are going to be female, probably Latina, and male, and players should be able to swap between both just like the three protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The game will allegedly tell the story of both the characters, by taking inspiration from that of bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The story is also expected to be toned down, which is evident by Rockstar’s removal of all transphobic jokes from the Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition.

When it comes to the map, the game was originally going to introduce one of the biggest versions ever seen in the series, with the inclusion of two different continents based on South and North America.

However, it seems that plans have changed in favor of the limited Vice City area. Even though it is not supposed to be as big as it was planned, the map will still be bigger with better interior details as per the report.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 https://t.co/u43MM3UISc

Rockstar has found great success with the Grand Theft Auto Online launch alongside Grand Theft Auto 5. It won’t be surprising if the developers launch a new online game with Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. Its rumored release schedule is set between April 2023 and March 2024.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far