GTA 6 rumor roundup: Release date, storyline, location, and more

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises DLC has thrust Rockstar into the limelight once again. However, the DLC has not quelled the excitement that fans feel for GTA 6.

Fans have been hearing rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6. However, they did not have any concrete information until now. New details related to the game and its development have been leaked, thanks to a new report by Bloomberg. It looks like the series is going to take a different turn with GTA 6.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

This article will look at everything players should know about the new rumors of GTA 6.

GTA 6 might be different from previous titles in the series

The Grand Theft Auto series is widely known for its compelling storylines, open-world gameplay, and iconic characters. Over time, the franchise has introduced some memorable locations, including Vice City and Liberty City. The series as a whole has also evolved, jumping from top-to-bottom gameplay to a full 3D/HD Universe.

However, it looks like the next game might be somewhat different, if rumors are to be believed.

GTA 6 is supposedly going to have the series’ first female protagonist. She will be Latina and will be cast alongside a male protagonist. It looks like Rockstar is following in the footsteps of Grand Theft Auto 5 by having more than one character again. Players should be able to swap between the duo whenever needed.

GTA 6 is reportedly going to tell the story of both the male and female protagonists, and will take direct cues from bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. It will be interesting to see how the developers implement the tale into the game.

Rockstar might also tone down the overall aesthetic of the game as they do not want to be the receipients of any backlash. The recent removal of transphobic jokes from Grand Theft Auto 5 expanded and enhanced edition proves that the series wants to change for good.

GTA 6 might introduce an ever-evolving Vice City

Many rumors in the past have suggested that the series could return to Vice City or allude to it in some manner. According to Bloomberg's report, Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to have a bigger map, including the continents of North America and South America. Back then, the game was codenamed “Project Americas.” However it seems that the developers have dropped the ball on it.

New rumors suggest that the upcoming game might feature a small fictional city based on Miami and its surrounding areas. Rockstar is supposedly keeping the map size small so as not to pressurize employees. However, fans need not worry as the reports also suggest that the map could have new missions as well as entire cities added to the game via regular updates.

Regardless of whether the expansion is only for its online counterpart or includes story mode as well, it would be great to see how it works in its gameplay.

GTA 6 release date is still distant

Rumors suggest that the next title in the series has been in development since 2014. However, the success of GTA Online has pushed its release date.

Rockstar has taken this opportunity to work more on the upcoming game and improve it. There have been a lot of changes in the company as well, which led to delays that were further boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is stipulated to be released between April 2023 and March 2024.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

Players can take all these rumors and leaks with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the developers yet. Rockstar is expected to share more information on the game later this year, or release a quick teaser before eventually announcing it next year.

