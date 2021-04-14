GTA Liberty City Stories on Android and iOS: Everything players need to know

Previously meant only for PlayStation Portable, GTA Liberty City Stories is now available on Android, PlayStation 2, iOS, and Fire OS. It is one of the underrated titles in the GTA franchise.

The interesting storyline of the game is about the life of Toni Cipriani and his attempt at restoring order. GTA Liberty City Stories revolves around family drama, political turmoil and exploitation, along with criminal activities.

Like all GTA titles, this game also offers an open-world that players can have fun exploring. Players can get engaged in completing side activities, or hop in a car to roam around on the roads of Liberty City.

Image via TECHNICAL GAMES Z (YouTube)

The missions of GTA Liberty City Stories have been streamlined to make it more exciting for mobile gameplay. One of the best aspects of the game is that it supports cross-platform saves.

From graphic enhancements to rebalanced touch controls, the game has been optimized for mobile devices. If players are not comfortable with touch controls, they can always opt for USB or Bluetooth controllers.

GTA Liberty City Stories on Android and iOS

Players who want to play GTA Liberty City Stories on Android and iOS devices must take a look at the information given below:

iOS

As per the Apple App Store, GTA Liberty City Stories is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPod Touch 6th Generation

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad 4th Generation

iPad Air 1

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

Note: Players must note that the later versions of iPhone, iPod, and iPad, if any, can all run GTA Liberty City Stories smoothly.

The file size of the game is 2 GB. Players also have to pay $6.99 for purchasing GTA Liberty City Stories.

Download it from here.

Android

The download size of GTA Liberty City Stories is 2 GB. The game is compatible with Android 4.0 version and above. Players need to pay INR 182 to buy the Rockstar Games title.

Download it from here.

