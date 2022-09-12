GTA Liberty City Stories Android vs PSP version differences

GTA Liberty City Stories was released on Android back in 2016 and had mixed reviews, with a lot of players loving the game on the go. It was released in 2005 as a Sony PSP exclusive, before the game got ported to PS2, Android, and Apple iOS devices with noticeable stark differences in the graphics on each device.

The game was set as a prequel to GTA 3, set in Liberty City, and the storyline involves the main protagonist, Tony Ciprani. It involves the usual criminal activities that the franchise is known for. In the 3D universe, this game has one of the best storylines, involving 70 missions, 84 vehicles and 34 weapons.

This article will look at the major differences between the Android and PS2/PSP versions, graphically.

GTA: Liberty City Stories has gone through a lot of updates and upgrades in Android

PlayStation Portable

The PSP was way ahead of its time with a very limited set of titles available to be played in the portable console. The console was first released in 2004 with many iterations released in 2007 to 2009. In 2011. Sony decided to discontinue the console in 2014 with newer titles not coming to the portable devices anymore.

GTA: Liberty City Stories was a very impressive game in a console that had a lot of limitations. Sunsets, airplanes and the entire action from the game was well experienced. The controls bring their own hiccups, especially towards the beginning of the game. Towards the end of the game, the controls work pretty much alright.

The camera requires players to manually pan the angles and cannot be done while running, which can bother a lot of players. All of that aside, players were still able to enjoy the full console experience on the handheld device.

PlayStation 2

GTA's Liberty City Stories was a lot better graphics-wise and in gameplay thanks to the console's improved specs, compared to the handheld. The draw distance is longer compared to the PSP and the game itself loads a lot faster comparatively.

There is also plenty of free-roaming action included that is experienced a lot better on the PS2 console. The streets are filled with a lot more NPCs, but the lower frame-rates, dark and gloomy visuals couldn't make it a treat for the eyes. The controls were a different story.

The controls with the analog stick controlling the camera angles and smooth gameplay made it worth the $20 price tag that the game released for.

Android

The game was last updated quite recently back in 2019, and up until now, even low-end Android devices have managed to get a stellar experience. As far as handheld devices go, the Android port is still the best port both graphically and visually, with options for the game to look the best.

The game even sounds much better with little to almost no loss in audio quality. The car's engines and the dialog are pretty much clearly heard. The gloomy visuals are replaced with a brighter display and much better frame rates. The visual details look a lot sharper and smoother, both on-road and off-road.

The game costs $6.99 on the Google Play Store and is still compatible with most of the low-end devices along with the new devices automatically able to run the game on high graphics. With improved processors, there is no gameplay stutter as the game's minimum requirements are easily met by old and new devices.

With both the PSP and the PS2 discontinued, for players looking to enjoy the game on a handheld, Android devices are the best option to go for, with their improved graphics and smoother gameplay. There are a lot more Android versions of other GTA games as well for players to play on the go.

