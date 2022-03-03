GTA Online offers 30% off on several weapons from The Contract

GTA Online welcomed the Contract DLC on December 15, 2021.

“Introducing The Contract, a New GTA Online Story Featuring Franklin Clinton and Friends. Get Ready for a New Adventure with Dr. Dre, Plus New Music, and Much More Coming December 15.” - Rockstar Newswire

The update adds a lot of content to the game that is still being played by gamers today. The entire update contained:

The Agency (new ownable business)

Record A Studio (music recording studio that lets players watch Dr. Dre make music)

Security Contracts (job)

Dr. Dre VIP Contract (story mission with Dr Dre)

Payphone Hits (jobs)

Short Trips (mission where gamers can play as Franklin and Lamar)

Double Down (new adversary mode)

Radio Station

Vehicles (17 to be exact)

Weapons (4 new weapons)

GTA Online weekly Update March 3, 2022

Tez2 @TezFunz2



30% Off

- Heavy Rifle ($315,000)

- Grenades (+Smoke)

- Sticky Bombs

- Pipe Bomb

- Proximity Mines

- The Contract Weapons Finishes

- Ammo (+Mk II)

- Armor



25% Off

- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

- Stun Gun ($281,250)

As always, industry insider TezFunz2 leaked the offers, discounts and bonuses to gamers well before it went up on the Social Club website. This week is a weird one as it does not resemble the previous weeks. The format of the update generally sees vehicle and property discounts, both of which are missing this week.

Gamers look forward to the update all week long and hope that Lady Luck places their favorite properties or vehicles on discount. Last week, gamers saw a long list of discounts and the offers crossed over to the aircrafts as well.

Weapon Discounts this week

This week features many weapons on a discount. They are:

30% off

Heavy Rifle

Grenades

Sticky Bombs

Pipe Bomb

Proximity Mines

The Contract Weapon Finishes

Ammo

Armor

25% off

Compact EMP Launcher

Stun Gun

The Contract DLC for GTA Online brought about 3 guns. They are:

Coil Compact EMP Launcher : The EMP Launcher is a projectile based weapon which fires an EMP projectile at the aimed target. The arc is adjusted automatically and it detonates on impact. There is no damage or knock back effect on contact but the when fired at engines, the vehicle is shut off for five seonds.

: The EMP Launcher is a projectile based weapon which fires an EMP projectile at the aimed target. The arc is adjusted automatically and it detonates on impact. There is no damage or knock back effect on contact but the when fired at engines, the vehicle is shut off for five seonds. Coil Stun Gun : The Stun Gun is what people today call a taser. The usage is pretty self explanatory.

: The Stun Gun is what people today call a taser. The usage is pretty self explanatory. Vom Feuer Heavy Rifle: This is a great assualt rifle in GTA Online and one of the newest additions to the armory. The gun is quite stable and also matches the RPM of the Carbine and damage of the Advanced rifle.

All of these weapons are up for grabs this week and the prices have been heavily slashed.

Edited by Mayank Shete