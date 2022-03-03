GTA Online weekly update March 3, 2022: 3x, 2x and 1.5x bonuses, free Supply Stash, and more

This week's GTA Online update seems to focus on Cash and RP bonuses, as there are 3x, 2x and 1.5x bonuses on several jobs.

There aren't many discounts this week, although several weapons are being sold at 30% off. Players can also earn a free Supply Stash from Franklin.

The Vapid Flash GT is the new Podium Vehicle, while the Dinka Sugoi is this week's Prize Ride. Further information about the latest weekly update has been given below.

GTA Online weekly update: Bonus cash and RP on several jobs, discounts on weapons, and more

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Business Battles

- Criminal Damage Freemode Event



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Running Back (Remix)

- Last Play Contact Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- Payphone Hits

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: Flash GTPrize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Criminal Damage Freemode Event2x GTA$ & RP on- Running Back (Remix)- Last Play Contact Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP on- Payphone Hits Podium Vehicle: Flash GTPrize Ride: Sugoi (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Criminal Damage Freemode Event2x GTA$ & RP on- Running Back (Remix)- Last Play Contact Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP on- Payphone Hits#GTAOnline

New Podium Vehicle

Vapid Flash GT (resale value of $369,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Business Battles

Criminal Damage Freemode Event

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Running Back (Remix)

Last Play Contact Missions

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Payphone Hits

Rewards

Free Supply Stash from Franklin

Tez2 @TezFunz2



30% Off

- Heavy Rifle ($315,000)

- Grenades (+Smoke)

- Sticky Bombs

- Pipe Bomb

- Proximity Mines

- The Contract Weapons Finishes

- Ammo (+Mk II)

- Armor



25% Off

- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

- Stun Gun ($281,250)

#GTAOnline - Free Supply Stash from Franklin30% Off- Heavy Rifle ($315,000)- Grenades (+Smoke)- Sticky Bombs- Pipe Bomb- Proximity Mines- The Contract Weapons Finishes- Ammo (+Mk II)- Armor25% Off- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)- Stun Gun ($281,250) - Free Supply Stash from Franklin30% Off- Heavy Rifle ($315,000)- Grenades (+Smoke)- Sticky Bombs- Pipe Bomb- Proximity Mines- The Contract Weapons Finishes- Ammo (+Mk II)- Armor25% Off- Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)- Stun Gun ($281,250)#GTAOnline

Discounts

30% off on the following:

Heavy Rifle ($315,000)

Grenades (+Smoke)

Sticky Bombs

Pipe Bomb

Proximity Mines

The Contract Weapons Finishes

Ammo (+Mk II)

Armor

25% off on the following:

Compact EMP Launcher ($298,125)

Stun Gun ($281,250)

Opportunity to earn some cash and a good time to buy weapons

While this week's update may not be something to get excited about, it's not quite bad either. Players can take advantage of the 3x Cash and RP bonuses by playing Business Battles and the Freemode Event called Criminal Damage. In addition, the Payphone Hits from The Contract DLC is offering 1.5x bonuses and might be a more interesting alternative for many players.

This week seems to be the best time to get weapons, particularly the Heavy Rifle introduced in The Contract. While it isn't the best automatic rifle (AR) in the game, it is certainly a cool one to have.

The Supply Stash is another feature from The Contract that can be acquired for free this week. It allows players to call Franklin and request a weapon and equipment drop by paying $5000.

The drop contains two grenades, two sticky bombs, two RPG shots, two magazines for every gun that fires bullets, heavy armor, and some health packs. There is a two-minute cooldown between two drops, and this cannot be requested during missions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh