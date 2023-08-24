GTA Online August 24 update: What to get and avoid this week

GTA Online saw a sizable weekly update on August 24, 2023. Currently, some items in this title tied to discounts are excellent and worth owning. Others are the complete opposite. This guide will cover everything you need to know about this week's update regarding what to get and what to avoid. Some reasons regarding why you should purchase certain items and not others will be provided in this article as well.

Note that much of this week's content will be less relevant when next Thursday arrives. The main exception to this is the Atomic Racing livery for the Walton L35, as players have until September 6, 2023, to unlock it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best things to get from GTA Online's August 24 update

Expand Tweet

Let's start with the best items on discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update and why they're worth getting:

40% off all Clubhouses and their upgrades: This property is necessary to own to unlock Biker Businesses. Not to mention, Clubhouses have their own missions and client jobs that make it a good standalone purchase.

This property is necessary to own to unlock Biker Businesses. Not to mention, Clubhouses have their own missions and client jobs that make it a good standalone purchase. 40% off Biker Business supplies: Buying supplies saves time over doing a Resupply Mission. Getting 40% off is a sweet deal, especially since there is a 2x multiplier on MC Sell Missions this week.

Buying supplies saves time over doing a Resupply Mission. Getting 40% off is a sweet deal, especially since there is a 2x multiplier on MC Sell Missions this week. 40% off all Biker Business properties: All of the businesses are worth owning for the Nightclub Warehouse. Of them, the Cocaine Lockup is especially good as it pays the most for its Sell Missions in GTA Online.

All of the businesses are worth owning for the Nightclub Warehouse. Of them, the Cocaine Lockup is especially good as it pays the most for its Sell Missions in GTA Online. 30% off the Powersurge: This is a wonderful motorcycle for races, especially on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, where HSW modifications don't exist.

This is a wonderful motorcycle for races, especially on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, where HSW modifications don't exist. 40% off the Arena War Deathbike: This is a good vehicle if you like Arena War content.

Don't forget that you can get a free Atomic Racing livery for the Walton L35 by accomplishing a Biker Business Resupply Mission and a Clubhouse Contract. Similarly, a free Ride or Die Tee is available for completing one MC Sell Mission. Since these activities are tied to boosted moneymakers, you will likely unlock the freebies if you plan on making money as a biker this week.

What to avoid from GTA Online's August 24 update

The Deadline Outfits are good examples of content you can avoid buying this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not all content from this week's update is good. For example, the following discounts are for items that aren't particularly useful:

30% off Deadline Outfits: Cosmetic clothing isn't important in GTA Online, especially if its aesthetic isn't to your tastes.

Cosmetic clothing isn't important in GTA Online, especially if its aesthetic isn't to your tastes. 30% off the Shinobi: It's a solid motorcycle, but it's a bit behind the Powersurge and HSW Hakuchou Drag for races.

It's a solid motorcycle, but it's a bit behind the Powersurge and HSW Hakuchou Drag for races. 40% off the Cheetah: This car was powercrept a long time ago.

This car was powercrept a long time ago. 50% off the Raptor: It's a funny-looking Sports car, but not a useful one.

It's a funny-looking Sports car, but not a useful one. 40% off the Gargoyle: It's just a mediocre motorcycle.

None of this week's Gun Van offerings are noteworthy. Similarly, it's not worth winning LS Car Meet races in two consecutive days to get the Stryder since that vehicle's performance is very bad for its class in GTA Online.

That's it for the August 24 update news. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will announce more interesting content next week. One could only hope that more official information on Grand Theft Auto 6 is also on the horizon.

Poll : Do you usually do MC Sell Missions outside of certain weekly updates that boost them? Yes No 0 votes