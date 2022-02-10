BF Club revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium car (February 10)

This week GTA Online sees the BF Club from the compacts class sitting atop the Casino Podium. Players can try to win it via the daily free spin at the Casino. The BF Club is a vehicle that first featured in GTA San Andreas and later came over to Online via the Los Santos Summer Special Update.

The zippy two-door compact does pack a punch but isn't quite top tier but does sell for $1.28 million at Southern San Andreas Autos. Selling it, however, will net gamers a handsome $768,000 (60% of the stock value).

GTA Online Podium this week (February 10): BF Club

The BF Club is a special offering for this Valentine's Week update in GTA Online. It is quite noticeable as the offered vehicle is pink in color. It is quite fun to drive around in this small piece of history. It is a combination of the Volkswagen Polo MK II and Volkswagen Golf MK 2 from real life.

BF Club performance and customization

The BF Club is available at Southern San Andreas Autos for approximately $1.3 million and can be stored in a player's garage in-game. It is a two-door compact car with front-wheel drive. The Club can touch speeds of 140 kph (87 mph). The suspension is quite stiff, and offroading at high speeds is a mess.

The car can be customized at the LS car meet, Auto Shops, Beeker's Garage, and Los Santos Customs. Additional modifications to the Club can be made at the Agency Vehicle Workshop, CEO Office Custom Auto Shop, and Arena Workshop (provided all the criteria are met).

As far as customizations are concerned, players can modify quite a bit. Apart from the regular performance upgrades, this car has liveries, spoilers, and roof mods. Car fanatics have created many awesome versions of the Club in-game.

The Club is an iconic blast from the past and fans really like it. There have been specific car meets organized just for Club users. It might not win races or help with outrunning griefers, but the car makes a statement and turns heads nonetheless.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players who do not want the BF Club can try winning it to sell it for a fat profit. $700k isn't a tiny amount in Grand Theft Auto Online and can help a lot if used wisely.

Edited by R. Elahi