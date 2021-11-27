What players should know about Black Friday deals in GTA Online

Black Friday in GTA Online basically amounts to some popular vehicles being available at a discount.

Luckily for GTA Online players, all Black Friday deals will last beyond 26 November 2021. All discounts will start on the aforementioned date, but they will end on 29 November 2021. Thus, players have a few days to benefit from some of these generous deals.

The following vehicles will be on sale:

Super Yachts (plus upgrades and modifications)

Karin Calico GTF

Grotti X80 Proto

RO-86 Alkonost

Imponte Deluxo

Declasse Scramjet

Mammoth Avenger

Ocelot Stromberg

Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Oppressor

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Buckingham Luxor

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

What are the Black Friday deals in GTA Online?

These discounts range from 40% to 50%, depending on the vehicle. Remember, GTA Online players have until 29 November 2021 to take advantage of these great discounts.

Super Yachts (40%)

One of three Super Yachts (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Super Yachts have a 40% discount. Thus, the prices for players to know are:

The Orion: $3,600,000

The Pisces: $4,200,000

The Aquarius: $4,800,000

This 40% discount from Black Friday also applies to all modifications. Super Yachts are available from DockTease.

Karin Calico GTF (40%)

The Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

The popular Tuner has a 40% sale on Black Friday. Thus, its default price is now $1,197,000. Those who unlocked its Trade Price should only have to pay $897,750.

Grotti X80 Proto (50%)

The X80 Proto (Image via Rockstar Games)

This fancy GTA Online Supercar will now cost $1,350,000, thanks to Black Friday. Since it doesn't have a Trade Price, it cannot go any lower.

RO-86 Alkonost (50%)

The Alkonost (Image via Rockstar Games)

As one of the few planes to get a Black Friday discount in GTA Online, players might appreciate the 50% sale. It would cost $2,175,000 by default, but players can get it for $1,631,250 if they have the Trade Price unlocked.

Imponte Deluxo (50%)

The Deluxo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thanks to Black Friday, GTA Online players only need to pay either $2,360,750 or $1,631,250 for this beauty. The former price is the default option, with the latter being possible thanks to Trade Prices.

Declasse Scramjet (50%)

The Scramjet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fun Scramjet also has a generous sale. It will now cost $2,314,200 at most, with those who unlocked its Trade Price paying $1,740,000 instead.

Mammoth Avenger (50%)

The Avenger (Image via Rockstar Games)

This 10-seat plane now costs $1,725,000, thanks to Black Friday. This does not include whatever additional customization options the player chooses.

Ocelot Stromberg (50%)

The Stromberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Stromberg's new highest price is $1,592,675. Its Trade Price lowers it to $1,197,500. Notably, it is one of two ambiphious vehicles on this list.

Pegassi Toreador (50%)

The Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

A great vehicle in its own right, the Pegassi Toreador is one of many vehicles to receive a 50% discount on Black Friday. It now costs $1,830,000 in GTA Online. It does not have a Trade Price to lower it even further.

Pegassi Oppressor (50%)

The Oppressor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although it's not as infamous as its Mk II variant, the regular Oppressor still receives a similar discount. At most, players would pay $1,762,250. With Trade Prices, it's now $1,325,000.

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (50%)

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The ubiquitous and controversial Oppressor Mk II is now available for an astonishingly low price. It will cost between $1,945,125 to $1,462,500 depending on if the GTA Online player has its Trade Price.

Buckingham Luxor (50%)

The Luxor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Luxor is the cheapest option out of all Black Friday discounts. With a 50% discount, players can expect to pay $812,500 in GTA Online for it.

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (50%)

The Luxor Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Luxor Deluxe; it's the most expensive option. GTA Online players who want the most expensive vehicle in the game can get it for only $5,000,000.

