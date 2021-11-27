What players should know about Black Friday deals in GTA Online

Black Friday in GTA Online basically amounts to some popular vehicles being available at a discount.
Luckily for GTA Online players, all Black Friday deals will last beyond 26 November 2021. All discounts will start on the aforementioned date, but they will end on 29 November 2021. Thus, players have a few days to benefit from some of these generous deals.
The following vehicles will be on sale:
- Super Yachts (plus upgrades and modifications)
- Karin Calico GTF
- Grotti X80 Proto
- RO-86 Alkonost
- Imponte Deluxo
- Declasse Scramjet
- Mammoth Avenger
- Ocelot Stromberg
- Pegassi Toreador
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II
- Buckingham Luxor
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe
What are the Black Friday deals in GTA Online?
These discounts range from 40% to 50%, depending on the vehicle. Remember, GTA Online players have until 29 November 2021 to take advantage of these great discounts.
Super Yachts (40%)
All Super Yachts have a 40% discount. Thus, the prices for players to know are:
- The Orion: $3,600,000
- The Pisces: $4,200,000
- The Aquarius: $4,800,000
This 40% discount from Black Friday also applies to all modifications. Super Yachts are available from DockTease.
Karin Calico GTF (40%)
The popular Tuner has a 40% sale on Black Friday. Thus, its default price is now $1,197,000. Those who unlocked its Trade Price should only have to pay $897,750.
Grotti X80 Proto (50%)
This fancy GTA Online Supercar will now cost $1,350,000, thanks to Black Friday. Since it doesn't have a Trade Price, it cannot go any lower.
RO-86 Alkonost (50%)
As one of the few planes to get a Black Friday discount in GTA Online, players might appreciate the 50% sale. It would cost $2,175,000 by default, but players can get it for $1,631,250 if they have the Trade Price unlocked.
Imponte Deluxo (50%)
Thanks to Black Friday, GTA Online players only need to pay either $2,360,750 or $1,631,250 for this beauty. The former price is the default option, with the latter being possible thanks to Trade Prices.
Declasse Scramjet (50%)
The fun Scramjet also has a generous sale. It will now cost $2,314,200 at most, with those who unlocked its Trade Price paying $1,740,000 instead.
Mammoth Avenger (50%)
This 10-seat plane now costs $1,725,000, thanks to Black Friday. This does not include whatever additional customization options the player chooses.
Ocelot Stromberg (50%)
The Ocelot Stromberg's new highest price is $1,592,675. Its Trade Price lowers it to $1,197,500. Notably, it is one of two ambiphious vehicles on this list.
Pegassi Toreador (50%)
A great vehicle in its own right, the Pegassi Toreador is one of many vehicles to receive a 50% discount on Black Friday. It now costs $1,830,000 in GTA Online. It does not have a Trade Price to lower it even further.
Pegassi Oppressor (50%)
Although it's not as infamous as its Mk II variant, the regular Oppressor still receives a similar discount. At most, players would pay $1,762,250. With Trade Prices, it's now $1,325,000.
Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (50%)
The ubiquitous and controversial Oppressor Mk II is now available for an astonishingly low price. It will cost between $1,945,125 to $1,462,500 depending on if the GTA Online player has its Trade Price.
Buckingham Luxor (50%)
The Buckingham Luxor is the cheapest option out of all Black Friday discounts. With a 50% discount, players can expect to pay $812,500 in GTA Online for it.
Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (50%)
ALSO READArticle Continues below
On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Luxor Deluxe; it's the most expensive option. GTA Online players who want the most expensive vehicle in the game can get it for only $5,000,000.
Q. Will you take advantage of these discounts?
Yes
No