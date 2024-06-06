GTA Online Bounty Hunter business: Everything known so far

The GTA Online Bounty Hunter business is an upcoming business venture Grand Theft Auto Online players can run in the Summer DLC 2024. Rockstar Games has shared some details about this content update, with one of the key highlights being the new bounty hunting activity. In addition to this, it will also feature vigilante missions, upgrades to the Creator Mode, increased payouts and buffs to some game modes and missions, and new vehicles.

In light of that, here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Bounty Hunter business based on what Rockstar has revealed so far.

What's known so far about the GTA Online Bounty Hunter business

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest Newswire article from Rockstar Games starts by referring to a dialogue from Maude Eccles, the woman who offered Bail Bond bounty hunting missions to Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5. She was also featured in Grand Theft Auto Online, where she offers to capture or kill five randomly selected Bounty Targets.

The quote in question states:

"Even in this world full of scum and detritus, it's only right that we all bear our share."

Maude says this when you start the first Bail Bond mission with Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. The Rockstar Newswire article goes on to announce that there will be a GTA Online Bounty Hunter business in the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Here's what it says:

"This summer, it’s time for some (high-value) target practice to clean up the roving reprobates of Southern San Andreas with your very own bail enforcement and bounty hunting business in the next major update for GTA Online."

The article then explains all the other additions. This includes what seems like Vigilante missions, new buffs based on community feedback, some changes and additions to Creator Mode, new vehicles like the Overflod Pipistrello, and even the benefits of a Grand Theft Auto Plus membership.

So, while Rockstar hasn't revealed much about the upcoming GTA Online Bounty Hunter business, we can assume that it's quite similar to the Bail Bond Strangers and Freaks side-mission series in Grand Theft Auto 5 singleplayer and the Bounty Targets in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Instead of a limited number of targets to bring in, you'll likely be able to pursue an endless number of bail jumpers. However, this is merely speculation for now, as Rockstar has yet to reveal details about how this business will work. At the moment, the publisher hasn't revealed the release date or the name of the update either.

Also Read: 5 big things coming with Summer DLC 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback