5 big things coming to GTA Online with Summer DLC 2024

Rockstar has just made an official announcement regarding the Summer DLC 2024 for GTA Online, and it seems to be bringing some major changes. The laterations include the introduction of new bounty-hunting and vigilante missions, fresh additions to Creator Mode, some buffs, changes to existing payouts, new vehicles, and cash and RP bonuses.

With that in mind, here are all the major changes coming to GTA Online with the upcoming Summer DLC 2024. Details regarding the upcoming content were provided in Rockstar's official Newswire, although the studio still hasn't revealed the patch's official name or release date.

5 major additions to GTA Online Summer DLC 2024

1) Bail Bond missions

Rockstar's latest Newswire article starts by making a reference to Maude Eccles, who provides bail bond missions in Grand Theft Auto V and its online mode. It then hints at more bail bond missions coming with the Summer DLC 2024, stating:

"This summer, it’s time for some (high-value) target practice to clean up the roving reprobates of Southern San Andreas with your very own bail enforcement and bounty hunting business in the next major update for GTA Online."

We don't know if Maude will be included in this update, but it seems like we might be getting a proper replayable bounty-hunting business.

2) Vigilante missions

Vigilante missions were not brought back to the Grand Theft Auto series after GTA 4. However, it seems that Rockstar might be hinting at some new unofficial police missions featuring the custom cop cars introduced in The Chop Shop DLC. Here's what's written in the Newswire article regarding this:

"Back in town, Vincent needs help enforcing his authority without official oversight — get behind the wheel of your souped-up Cruiser and conduct a range of off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos."

So it seems that Vincent Effenburger will be featured yet again after being brought back for The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in March 2024. Players will be working for him as unofficial vigilantes in the upcoming Summer DLC 2024.

3) New Creator Mode features

Some new changes are coming to Creator Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has mentioned some new upgrades coming to Creator Mode in the Summer DLC 2024. This includes "the expansion of custom Drift Race tracks and Drag Race circuits, and new units in all tracks — from drivers doing donuts and bouncing lowriders, to crowd animations, and more."

There will also be an option to launch tests from any checkpoints, and Drag Races can now have multiple rounds.

4) Buffs and increased payouts

Rockstar seems to have listened to player feedback submitted and is making changes according to based on that. The upcoming GTA Online update will include the following changes and improvements, as per the developer:

"An increased Sell Mission timer to make it easier for solo players taking on Biker and Gunrunning sales, snacks automatically replenishing when launching most missions, buffing defensive and armor capabilities for the Sparrow and Bombushka, and more."

5) New vehicles and bonuses

The new Overflod car coming to the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has promised that the Summer DLC 2024 will be bringing "a collection of new rides." However, the studio has only revealed one of these till now — the Overflod Pipstrello. This car is also going to be available for free to all GTA+ members when the update is launched. Regular players will be able to buy it a week later.

Additionally, the developer has also promised payout increases for several game modes and missions, such as "Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, Operation Paper Trail, and more."

