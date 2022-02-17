Penetrator revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium Car (February 17)

This week, GTA Online gamers can try their luck at winning the Ocelot Penetrator. It sits on the Casino Podium and is on the lucky spin. The Penetrator is heavily based on a Jaguar car from real life.

The Penetrator has featured in previous GTA titles in the past. Namely, Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas.

"Close your eyes. Cast your mind back to your early teens. You're lying in bed, hand gyrating at incredible speed under the covers, your eyes fixed on the torchlit centerfolds pinned to the back of your wardrobe. That sumptuous body, those exquisite curves, that billowing rear exhaust. Now open your eyes. Your hand is still in your pants, but the dream is real. Finish the job.” - Legendary Motorsport

The car can be purchased in GTA Online for $880,000 but this week it's free for lucky gamers.

GTA Online: Ocelot Penetrator on the podium

Players who do not own but wish to own a Penetrator can simply go to the Casino and spin the wheel. Luck does favor the brave and gamers have a week to try for it. For those who wish to bypass the luck game and try their hands at other ways, Redditor u/Ghost10four can help.

Price and Performance

The Ocelot Penetrator is GTA 5 Online's variation of the real-life Jaguar XJ220. The car also shares minute resemblances with other cars like the Lamborghini Diablo VT, Bugatti EB 110, and Chevrolet Corvette Indy to name a few.

The Penetrator belongs to the Sports Car class in-game and can be picked up for $880,000 from Legendary Motorsport. It is a 2 door car and is a great option for races owing to its great handling and acceleration. The car reaches top speeds of 199kmph (124mph) and sticks to corners very well.

The car comes with a whole host of customization options, and players can go all out to make it look and feel unique. Equipping a specific spoiler on the car can also make it look very much like the Jaguar XJ220S (a motorsport variant of the XJ220). The Penetrator is powered by a V12 engine which is coupled to a 5-speed transmission. The exhaust note is shared with Kuruma and Bifta.

The vehicle can be stored in any of the garages owned by the players. It can be modded at Los Santos Customs. Players looking to sell the vehicle can get back 60% of the stock cost plus 60% of the mods applied.

