5 missions players are excited to replay in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is set to release on March 15, 2022. Fans are quite excited to see how Rockstar tunes the game for the best performance on the latest consoles.

The game was an exciting and adrenaline-filled joy ride when it was released in 2013, and even today, gamers replay the story mode. Some of the missions in the story mode have left an indelible mark in players' minds and will definitely be replayed in the Expanded and Enhanced version.

In this article, we list five missions that existing players cannot wait to try out again.

GTA 5 missions gamers can't wait to try on Expanded and Enhanced

#5 Three's Company

Three's Company is a pivotal mission in the GTA 5 storyline. The mission is assigned to Michael, Trevor and Franklin by FIB agent Steve Haines. It is the first time gamers see the trio collaborate for a common goal, and it takes place during an exciting time in the story, due to the agency wars between the FIB and IAA.

#4 Lamar Down

Lamar Davies (LD) is a memorable character in GTA 5, and a good friend of Franklin. Once his antics lead to him getting snared by street gang Los Santos Vagos and being held hostage at the Paleto Forest Sawmill, Franklin is ready to do whatever it takes to get him out, saying:

My whole f***ing life I've been looking after this motherfucker and paying the price afterwards. F**k.

Franklin asks Michael and Trevor for their assistance in this mission, to which they gladly agree. In Expanded and Enhanced, gamers will be able to try out the much-touted Seamless Character Switching mechanic that Rockstar showed off in the trailer.

#3 The Wrap up

The story mode in GTA 5 is one giant roller coaster, and nothing screams roller coaster more than The Wrap Up mission. Michael meets up with FIB agent Dave at the Kortz Center to discuss his release along with his friends Franklin and Trevor, as their part of the job was done.

Things get heated between Michael and Dave, however, and Haines and Sanchez interrupt them. Haines orders Sanchez to arrest the duo. This is just the beginning of this mission and a lot more people show up by the end. The Expanded and Enhanced version will better show off the expressions and visual effects (such as when the fight begins) and players can't wait to try it out.

#2 Caida Libre

The Caida Libre mission had all the makings of a great Hollywood sequence. In this mission, GTA 5 gamers take control of Michael in the beginning to shoot and destroy a jet's engine. Later, players switch over to Trevor and chase down the dying jet to retrieve the files and clean up if necessary.

The part where players take control of Trevor is where the magic happens, as they chase the jet — which is about to crash — while dodging oncoming traffic and jumping over moving trains. The new visual effects in Expanded and Enhanced will surely enhance the gorgeous backdrop in this mission, making it feel even more spectacular.

#1 The Big Score

The Big Score is the penunlimate mission in the story mode of GTA 5. It is also the sixth and final heist that Michael, Trevor and Franklin pull off. The potential payout for this mission is over $200 million.

This GTA 5 mission and its series of setups make for a great finale for GTA 5. In true Hollywood fashion, the trio band together one last time for the score of their lives. The build-up to this is also very well written. From high-speed car chases and aircraft warfare to stealthy takedowns and dropping the loot on a moving train, this mission has it all.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee