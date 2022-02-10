Why GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition should be a Free Upgrade for returning players

Rockstar's complete radio silence about GTA 5 E&E since the launch delay in November 2021 has finally been broken. The company announced that the Expanded and Enhanced version will be available for the latest platforms, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15th 2022.

Gamers already knew and expected certain details which have been mentioned in the Newswire post. The newer version will make use of the latest features that come with the platforms. The game will support better graphics [upto 60fps on 4k resolution], better draw distance, 3D audio, and a lot more. However, details about the pricing were absent from the post.

Reactions to GTA 5 E&E

Gamers are somewhat frustrated with Rockstar Games and have been for quite some time. GTA 5 is about to be sort of relaunched and is seeing its third console generation. People are hungry for the GTA 6 and are not interested in anything else.

The Reddit post above was a poll started by u/AlderneyFolk on the game's subreddit. Not to anyone's surprise, the majority of redditors voted no, saying that the E&E edition is not something worth the money.

A few gamers like u/IslandJack76 are not quite sure and are willing to wait and watch. Rockstar has had quite a bumpy last few years at the office and that has made fans weary of them.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition announcement for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has only mentioned technical upgrades like graphics and sound. It has not made any reference about any additional content. Without any new content, charging gamers for the game, which they have already purchased, just for the latest consoles seems like a robbery. However, this has happened in the past.

Certain speculations are floating around the web and they can be a guiding light for gamers. With GTA Online being announced as a completely separate entity, the E&E edition might be a paid update. The new GTA Online will be free for PS5 users for the first three months. This implies that it will cost a certain sum of money on other platforms. It's all a little confusing right now, but offering the E&E for free is the right move. March 15th isn't too far away and everyone will know soon enough.

Rockstar also said releasing Grand Theft Auto VI early would hamper the sales of E&E. Experienced gamers completely disagree with this statement and are of the opinion that it would boost sales for both the games as the interest and hunger is at its peak.

