Should GTA Online Players buy the Dewbauchee Massacro?

If there's anything that keeps players coming back to GTA Online, it is definitely the cars as Rockstar games constantly adds newer vehicles to the game via DLC drops. The car community is the game is quite massive and with the Tuners DLC it has only grown larger.

With the constant addition of cars to the game, few vehicles don't age quite that well. Some, on the other hand, age like fine wine. The older the car gets the cheaper its offering price becomes.

The Dewbauchee Massacro serves as a great example for this situation. The car is being offered at an unbelievable price but is it really worth the asking price?

Is the Dewbauchee Massacro worth it in GTA Online?

Based on the Aston Martin Vanquish

The Massacro's real life counterpart (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Aston Martin Vanquish is by far one of the most beautiful machines ever created. It is a favorite as far as grease monkeys and motor heads are concerned. The Dewbauchee brand in GTA 5 represents the Aston Martin brand in-game and in classic Rockstar fashion is a hint at debauchery.

For Aston Martin fans in-game, this is a good enough reason to own the car as the resemblance is uncanny.

Price to Performance Ratio

The Massacro was released with the High Life update back in May, 2014 which in GTA Online terms is ancient. That is also why the car is worth a mere $275,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

Sophisticated, superior, class-obsessed and with more than a little aggression under the hood, this grand tourer from Dewbauchee is as classically British as they come - Legendary Motorsport description

The Massacro is a two-door sports car which can reach speeds upto 150kmph [93mph]. The car sports a 6-liter V6 monster under the hood which can easily outperform the Zentorno and Turismo R.

Defense

The Massacro may be one of the fastest cheap cars in the game right now but it is more than lacking in other areas. GTA Online is a game which has lobbies full of players who play for different reasons. Some grind money/missions, some drive, some fly and some just kill for fun.

When it comes to defense, a player needs a lot of reliability for free roaming and missions. Free-roam has griefers running rampant with Oppressors, Lazers, Akulas, and more. Even after armor upgrades, the Massacro doesn't stand a chance.

The Armored Kuruma, however, is a great vehicle as far as defense is concerned. Plus, the latest Contract DLC has brought in Imani Tech, which allows players to put missile lock-on jammers on specific cars. The Massacro isn't one of those cars.

Speed

When the Massacro came out it was the best car in its class and was a good option for races. With time, however, the newer cars easily beat out the Massacro. Players are naturally inclined to choose the best car they have and not the cheapest for races.

Also Read Article Continues below

For comparison, the Annis Elegy is a free vehicle for any new player to GTA Online. It has a lot of speed and the same defense rating as the Massacro. It is a touch faster than the Massacro and also handles way better. The Elegy is also one of the most customizable cars in the game. Sadly, Massacro doesn't even let players change the color of the roof.

Edited by Danyal Arabi