GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: Bolt Cutter locations

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist features a whole new approach to completing the job.

Unlike Rockstar's original Heist setups, the Cayo Perico Heist has an element of uncertainty wherein many points of interest are randomized. Out of these elements, players are required to grab the bolt cutters to break padlocks silently.

Finding these bolt cutters can be quite a challenge as most of the spawn points across the island are random. To help players in finding these bolt cutters, this article shares a few of the most reliable spawn points for the bolt cutters Heist equipment.

Please note: The bolt cutter locations are random for each player. While its exact location cannot be pinpointed, this guide highlights the general areas where bolt cutters can mostly be found.

Bolt Cutter locations in GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

Bolt cutters are primarily required to open padlocks silently during the Cayo Perico Heist. It should be noted that if each member wishes to open padlocks independently, they must find one bolt cutter per player, meaning four bolt cutters must be found in one go for all four players to have access to the bolt cutters.

The most favorable strategy for GTA Online players would be to split the duties of looting and to break in between two players. Players should travel in pairs of two. While one breaks the padlocks, the other can loot.

u/FeeneyMemey on Reddit posted this map listing all the points of interest found so far:

Image via u/FeeneyMemey on Reddit

Solo players looking to find most of their Heist equipment can use this handy location provided by u/Pandini23 to find bolt cutters, guard clothing, grappling hooks, weed, cash, and the supply truck all in one spot with the following loot strategy:

"I just enter here, get the hook, the cutters, the disguise. Then, I fill up my bag to the maximum capacity after taking out some guards. Later, I just drive straight to the compound and get the main objective and leave."

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Bolt Cutter location (Image via u/Pandini23 on Reddit)

As a randomly generated location, each playthrough of the Heist will result in the equipment spawning in different locations.

As the community plays through the Heist and more information is gained, players can look forward to a more detailed guide to finding bolt cutters in GTA Online's Cay Perico Heist.

