GTA Online Christmas 2021 snow, events, and more

It is snowing in GTA Online, and players are getting ready for the holiday season. Rockstar Games has celebrated Christmas in GTA Online ever since the game came out back in 2013. Many exciting rewards have been planned, along with new car releases and much more.

This article describes what players can expect when they login to GTA Online.

What is happening for Christmas in GTA Online

When players first log into the game, they will notice snow all over Los Santos and Blaine county. Rockstar Games introduces the snow weather effects almost every year during the holiday season. With it being Christmas, players have many Christmas-themed surprises with some gifts from the Santa called Rockstar.

Players will receive a free Gallivanter Baller ST. The car is not yet released and is a souped-up successor to the classic Baller, which players can claim from the Legendary Motorsport website. The vehicle will come with the seasonally appropriate Festive Stripes livery to go along with it.

Playing GTA Online this week will also unlock another festive livery, Santa's New Sled, for the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, which is yet another unreleased car.

Rockstar Games is reintroducing all Christmas-themed clothing, accessories, masks, and other seasonal fittings for players to buy in the game. Players will also receive a Festive Care package as a gift of being a part of the GTA community.

Överflöd Zeno

During this festive season, a new car has been introduced to the streets of GTA Online. The Överflöd Zeno is a one-of-a-kind hypercar that players can now purchase from the Legendary Motorsports website. The car is one of the fastest cars in the game, and players can pick it up for 2.8 million GTA$.

Care package

Upon logging in, players can claim a festive care package that includes a new Clownfish Mask along with a Christmas-themed Red Tee. The care package also consists of a Fireworks Launcher and 20 rounds of ammunition, fully replenished Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs and Grenades apiece, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs.

Bonuses

For players looking to grind the game, there is some good news from Rockstar. All players who do the Data Leaks Missions to help Dr. Dre will be rewarded 50% GTA$ and RP as a Bonus. Players will also gain access to the Music Studio and all its amenities.

There is a 2X GTA$ and RP challenge on a few adversary modes such as In & Out, Stockpile, Resurrection, and Tiny Racers. Logging into GTA Online during Christmas is almost a must for players who love the game, as Rockstar always rewards players for doing so.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar