GTA Online Counterfeit Cash Factory income guide (2023)

GTA Online is a popular open-world action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. In it, players can participate in a variety of activities — such as completing missions, heists, and cargo missions — to earn cash. However, one of the best ways to make money passively in this title is by owning a Counterfeit Cash Factory.

This guide will provide you with all the information you need about the Counterfeit Cash Factory, including how to purchase this business, where to locate it, and how to manage it effectively. It will also discuss the upgrades available to increase production and income, as well as some tips to maximize your profits.

Note: Some components of this article are subjective opinions.

Counterfeit Cash Factory GTA Online: All there is to know

How to purchase and establish it

To set up a Counterfeit Cash Factory, you must first purchase a Motorcycle Club on the Maze Bank Foreclosure website and register as an MC President. Then, you can then access The Open Road, a dark web application where you can purchase the business. Clubhouses range in price from $200,000 to $495,000, and you must set up this property before visiting that app.

There are four Counterfeit Cash Factories in GTA Online that are located in different areas and available at varying purchase prices. The Grand Senora Desert one is the most affordable, and its location is rather convenient. That is because it's in the map's center, meaning this factory is close to the majority of the game's mission triggers. It can be purchased for a comparatively low amount of $845,000.

After purchasing a Counterfeit Cash Factory, you must set it up and access the laptop inside. The device will allow you to manage this business' functions — which include selling products, resupplying them, upgrading the factory, and shutting it down. Upgrading this moneymaker can speed up production and increase income.

Upgrades and payouts

The three upgrades available in GTA Online for this business are the Equipment Upgrade, Staff Upgrade, and Security Upgrade. That first one costs $440,000 and increases the production efficiency. The Staff Upgrade can be purchased for $136,500 and improves product quality. Lastly, the Security Upgrade costs $456,000 and reduces the likelihood of this factory being subjected to police raids and gang attacks.

The Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online has significant moneymaking potential, especially when equipped with upgrades. Without them, it can produce a unit profit of $3,500 as well as sell local and sell remote payouts of $140,000 and $210,000, respectively. This translates to a gain per hour of $22,500.

However, with the equipment and staff upgrades, that unit profit increases to $4,200. Similarly, the sell local and sell remote payouts go up to $168,000 and $252,000, respectively. This significantly boosts the profit per hour to $32,000.

The combined equipment/staff upgrade is even more lucrative, with a unit profit of $4,900 as well as sell local and sell remote payouts of $196,000 and $294,000, leading to a profit per hour of $48,000.

The Security Upgrade does not affect the production or sale price of counterfeit cash, but it does help in handling police raids or other gang attacks. That said, it does not increase the profit-generating potential of the business. Therefore, if you want to maximize your profits, investing in equipment and staff upgrades is the way to go. By doing so, you will be able to break even and start generating profits in the shortest time possible in GTA Online.

