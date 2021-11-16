GTA Online bunker research speed is doubled this week

GTA Online players should take advantage of a new weekly offer, since they can double their bunker research speed.

One of the coolest features from the bunker is the research projects. Players can give themselves a tactical advantage with several new weapons and vehicles. It takes some time for these projects to be completed, but the results are certainly worth the effort.

From now until 17 November 2021, players can double their bunker research speed. This will definitely cut back on the waiting time since it can take hours on a normal run. Players can also spend more time doing heist missions. Here's what they need to know about this GTA Online event.

GTA Online doubles the bunker research speed for this week only

Here is one example of a bunker in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bunker research speed tends to be slow without the fast track option. However, that costs a lot of money, especially if the project just got started. The good news is that GTA Online allows players to double their research speed. They have until 17 November 2021 to pick up the pace.

Players should set up their underground lair

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Podium vehicle: Neon

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Deluxo Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

- The Doomsday Scenario (Act 3 Only)

- Special Vehicle Work

50% Speed Boost on Bunker Research

#GTAOnline Prize Ride: Sultan RS Classic (Place Top 5 in 12 Street Race Series)Podium vehicle: Neon3x GTA$ & RP on- Deluxo Races2x GTA$ & RP on- The Doomsday Scenario (Act 3 Only)- Special Vehicle Work50% Speed Boost on Bunker Research Prize Ride: Sultan RS Classic (Place Top 5 in 12 Street Race Series)Podium vehicle: Neon3x GTA$ & RP on- Deluxo Races2x GTA$ & RP on- The Doomsday Scenario (Act 3 Only)- Special Vehicle Work50% Speed Boost on Bunker Research#GTAOnline

First of all, GTA Online players need to get themselves a bunker. They can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Bunkers can range anywhere from $1,165,000 to $4,070,000. Agent 14 should give players a rundown on what to expect.

Players also need to be a CEO, VIP, or MC President. They can either buy or steal other supplies and use them for research purposes. Bunkers allow them to create weapons and vehicles, in addition to colorful paint jobs. However, it can take hours to get through a single project.

It is possible to fast track the bunker research speed, but it will cost money. Here's what players can expect to pay in GTA Online:

0-20% ($225,000)

($225,000) 21-40% ($180,000)

($180,000) 41-60% ($135,000)

($135,000) 61-80% ($90,000)

($90,000) Over 80% ($45,000)

Players have to be patient if they want to save their money. Of course, that isn't going to be easy with the current meta game. Thankfully, this week's GTA Online event makes it much easier.

Advantages to doubling the bunker research speed

$225,000 is a lot of money to spend on doubling the bunker research speed. This amount of money is better spent on other services instead. Players can easily use it for vehicle modifications or weapon upgrades.

At the very least, GTA Online is streamlining the process at double the speed. The research projects are much faster than they used to be. Even if players want to spend money, the research projects will still operate at a faster rate. Now is the time to take advantage of this weekly offer.

This is a good week to own a bunker in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/f6e3dfc Go above and beyond to stop eccentric billionaire Avon Hertz and save Los Santos from certain annihilation in The Doomsday Scenario this week to earn Double Rewards, plus get a lump sum GTA$500K bonus for completing all three Doomsday Heist finales: Go above and beyond to stop eccentric billionaire Avon Hertz and save Los Santos from certain annihilation in The Doomsday Scenario this week to earn Double Rewards, plus get a lump sum GTA$500K bonus for completing all three Doomsday Heist finales:rsg.ms/f6e3dfc https://t.co/UntTKy4JjH

GTA Online players who run a bunker can also perform the Doomsday Heist missions. They can earn double the rewards, such as money and reputation. Players should perform these missions in conjunction with their bunker research, since it strikes down two birds with one stone.

Double the bunker research speed means less time spent waiting around. Players have until 17 November 2021 to get started, so they should act quickly.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul