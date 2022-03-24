GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced: How to use starting $4 million efficiently

The GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced players will have received a $4 million bankroll if they choose to use the new Career Builder feature in the game. This mode gives gamers a leg up by directly putting them into a criminal enterprise from the start. The four options that come with the huge money bonus are: Gunrunner, Executive, Biker, and Nightclub Owner.

This new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced feature is quite popular as players can now focus their efforts at the very beginning on one supreme money-making mode of their choice.

This article will talk about how GTA Online players can start spending their $4 million efficiently and wisely.

Spending $4 million in GTA Online is easier than you think

Regardless of which Career Mode players choose, they will be awarded $4 million to kick-start their first Criminal Career in GTA Online, as can be seen in the above video tile.

It is immediately important to note that the bankroll will usually only stand to purchase and fully upgrade the career-path mode property that players have chosen. What this means is that a Nightclub, for example, with every top upgrade and extra expenditure, like each career mode, will use the $4 million before players can even blink. Bunkers, MC Businesses and Executive Offices with their full renovations and extensions can all be considered to cost approximately the same.

With this in mind, players should first consider if there is anything else they desperately need in the game that their new bankroll could be of use for. For example, as a Gunrunner, using the first $2 million to buy a Bunker would be ideal. After this, players can still afford to buy another great money-making property such as the Agency for $1-2 million.

A little more focus and hard work will be required, but at least this way, players can maximize their efforts across two income platforms. Building each off the other's back will allow players to become quite rich within a few weeks of focused gameplay.

Purchasing the right Bunker is extremely important (Image via YouTube @Benedict Gameplays)

One disappointing thing that GTA Online fans were not aware of before the Career Builder feature became available was that part of their $4 million bankroll would need to be spent on the property in question. For example, if you chose Gunrunner, you needed to spend $1.5 to 2.5 million right away on your 'starter' property, meaning that the "free money" is already practically halved, or worse.

This also follows that the remaining $2 million or so can be spent on Bunker upgrades, and players are once again destitute, until the newly fully loaded enterprise pays off. Thankfully, these enterprises usually allow gamers to recoup all losses within a few days.

Simply put, GTA Online players have two options for their $4 million and how to spend it. They can fully lean into the Career Mode they have chosen and spend all the money there and recoup it within 72 hours. Alternatively, they can buy their career property and then spend the rest at their will. Coming up with their own ways to get multiple businesses and careers started and aligned is also an exciting prospect for GTA Online fans.

