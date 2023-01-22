GTA Online First Dose Hard Mode rewards - A beginner’s guide to unlock them all

There are four First Dose Hard Mode rewards for GTA Online players to unlock by February 8, 2023. Contrary to the event's name, obtaining all of them isn't too challenging if the player knows how to cheese it. In fact, it's possible to get two of the four rewards by doing the easiest mission of the bunch, Uncontrolled Substance.

Here is how you can unlock everything, all of which are tied solely to the Hard Mode variation of the First Dose missions:

Green Fooliganz Brickade 6x6 livery: Beat any of the six jobs once.

Beat any of the six jobs once. Safari Ranger Entity MT livery: Beat three different jobs of the six.

Beat three different jobs of the six. Speed Demon Cypher livery: Beat any of the six jobs in less than ten minutes.

Beat any of the six jobs in less than ten minutes. Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery: Beat any of the six jobs without getting Wasted.

Some tips for beginners will be provided in the following section.

Tips for claiming all First Dose Hard Mode rewards in GTA Online

The first bit of advice to give GTA Online players is that they should focus on the three easiest First Dose missions. After all, the rewards only necessitate completing at least three jobs on Hard Mode. Here are the three easiest to do:

Welcome to the Troupe

Designated Driver

Uncontrolled Substance

Of the three, Uncontrolled Substance is the easiest one. Any competent player should be able to beat that mission on Hard Mode in under ten minutes without getting Wasted. Completing just the three First Dose jobs posted above is enough to claim all the rewards, but some GTA Online players might want more beginner tips:

It's okay to get Wasted and take longer than ten minutes on two of the three First Dose missions you plan to do.

Stock up on snacks and armor before doing these jobs.

Quick restarting is fine should you happen to get Wasted, as the only thing that matters is that you complete the job regarding the Green Fooliganz and Safari Ranger liveries.

GTA Online players only have until February 8, 2023, to unlock these rewards, all of which should be delivered to their account by February 17, 2023.

Other beginner tips

The official banner used for this event (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's why the other three missions aren't recommended for most of the rewards compared to the previous list:

Fatal Incursion: The meth spawns aren't marked on the map, making players lose time if they don't know where to look.

The meth spawns aren't marked on the map, making players lose time if they don't know where to look. Make War not Love: A decent option; it's just not as easy as Welcome to the Troupe, Designated Driver, and Uncontrolled Substance.

A decent option; it's just not as easy as Welcome to the Troupe, Designated Driver, and Uncontrolled Substance. Off the Rails: Arguably the most challenging mission of the bunch on Hard Mode.

This event was available for nearly a month, so players could easily take their time doing three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode. If none of the rewards interest players, then there isn't a reason to do these jobs with a higher difficulty.

On a related note, the cover photo of this article shows all four liveries for players curious to know what they look like in GTA Online.

