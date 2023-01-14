5 useful tips to beat GTA Online First Dose missions on Hard Mode and get all rewards

GTA Online players can claim all of the First Dose missions' rewards on Hard Mode. However, they only have until February 8, 2023, to do these jobs and claim these freebies.

The rewards in question include the Green Fooliganz Brickade 6x6, Safari Ranger Entity MT, Speed Demon Cypher, and Kisama Drifter Annis 300R liveries.

To get all of these liveries, players must complete at least three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode. Moreover, one of those jobs must be beaten in under 10 minutes. Another reward will be given if one never gets Wasted.

This listicle offers some helpful advice for casual GTA Online players seeking to get everything.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

You can use these tips to help you claim all the rewards for First Dose missions on Hard Mode in GTA Online

1) Uncontrolled Substance is very easy to complete

GTA Online players can get three of the four liveries by completing an easy First Dose mission on Hard Mode in under 10 minutes without getting Wasted. The easiest job of the bunch is the fourth one, which is named Uncontrolled Substance.

Not much really changes between its Normal and Hard Mode counterparts. Basically, you follow Dax on a bicycle and go through various checkpoints while having an acid trip. There really isn't any reason for you to get Wasted in this job.

You are advised to do Uncontrolled Substance if you want to get most of the rewards for this event.

2) You don't have to complete all jobs for the rewards

You are only required to complete three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode to claim everything. Ergo, you are not required to complete all six for any reason. The extra 1.5x cash and RP associated with these jobs would be the only motive to do so.

This means you can just pick the three easiest jobs. Examples include:

Uncontrolled Substance

Designated Driver

Welcome to the Troupe

Just remember that you have to complete three different missions and not just the same one three times.

3) Snacks and armor are valuable

This is an essential tip that veteran GTA Online players should already know by heart. However, it is something that casuals should learn if they wish to get better at this game.

Snacks heal you, while armor allows you to absorb additional damage. Both of these can be quickly accessed via:

The Weapon Wheel

The Interaction Menu

Using the Weapon Wheel is quicker while you're on foot, but the Interaction Menu is more convenient while driving. It is vital to mention that you need to restock snacks and armor before attempting the First Dose missions on Hard Mode.

4) Two rewards only count completed jobs, regardless of performance

You just need to beat three of the First Dose missions on Hard Mode to get this livery in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Half of the free liveries you can get from the First Dose Hard Mode event counts the number of missions you complete. The Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 only requires you to beat one of the missions on the new difficulty, while the Safari Ranger Överflöd Entity MT just needs three of them to be completed.

Thus, you don't need to worry about Quick Restarts or some of the jobs taking too long. Completing something like Uncontrolled Substance quickly without dying will already give you the other rewards as is, so you can take it easy with the other two jobs.

5) If you're struggling, find a friend to help you

Official artwork for this GTA Online event (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players might be unable to complete the First Dose missions on Hard Mode by themselves, no matter how hard they try. If you're one of them, try to do these jobs with a friend. All of these missions can be done with one to four people.

Thus, you don't have to force yourself to do it as a solo player.

